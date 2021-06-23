Alice G. Williams died Monday, June 21, 2021. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at White County Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Background checks blocked a record high 300,000 gun sales
- Fed's Powell says high inflation temporary, will 'wane'
- Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
- Biden urges shots for young adults as variant concern grows
- 15 GOP governors urge release of Census redistricting data
- Arkansas has biggest 1-day jump in virus cases since March
- US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation
- GOP filibuster blocks Democrats' big voting rights bill
Most Popular
Articles
- Probation given after Heber Springs HVAC man reaches plea agreement for thefts
- Bald Knob 20-year-old gets five years in prison in assault, school break-in cases
- Searcy, Beebe police investigating weekend shootings
- Back to normal for Father's Day for dads at Harding Place
- Searcy City Council to meet Thursday to consider amending fireworks ordinance
- Searcy officials discuss adding permitting, fees to city's ordinance banning fireworks
- Homefest returning in Bald Knob on June 25-26, needed after 'long year'
- Mayor gives final details of Rose Bud's Summerfest, which opens Thursday night
- Blackberry Month being celebrated at Main Street Searcy Certified Farmers' Market next two Saturdays
- Beebe School District superintendent receives $22,440 raise to $165,000
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.