Adam Charles Edwards, 33, of Bald Knob died Sunday, Sept. 12, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1988, in Holland, Mich.
Adam loved to hunt, fish and go back-roading all while enjoying a cold beer. He was a kindhearted person who was always smiling. Adam was a very hard worker. He was an exceptional father; his children were the apple of his eye. He was a loving fiance, brother and uncle. He really cherished his nieces and nephews. Adam will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his fiance, Chay Bautista; one son, Christian Edwards; two daughters, Carleigh Edwards and Bella Bautista; two brothers, Jimmy Edwards Jr. (Angela Schmitt) and Kyle Edwards (Michelle); five sisters, Stacy Pauls (Ryan), Chelsey Edwards (Aaron), Rebecca Ward (Branson), Amber Tillery (John) and Laressa Wingo (Christopher); and father, Shannon Oden (Sheila).
Adam was preceded in death by his mother, Debra Tillery; grandparents, JR and Pauline Humes; and his Uncle Johnny Warren.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral service will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Searcy McEuen Chapel with burial following at Shady Grove Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
