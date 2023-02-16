Preserve Arkansas needs help identifying endangered historic places for the 2023 Most Endangered Places List.
The annual list highlights historically and architecturally significant properties throughout the state that are endangered and worthy of preservation. Anyone may nominate buildings, structures, sites and other places in Arkansas to be considered for inclusion in the list.
The nomination deadline is March 31. Preserve Arkansas accepts nominations year-round, but those submitted after March 31 will be considered for the following year’s list.
The Most Endangered Places program began in 1999 to raise awareness of the importance of historic properties to the state's heritage. The listed sites reflect threats such as deterioration, neglect, insufficient funds and insensitive development. The list helps to prioritize statewide advocacy efforts and develop solutions to preservation problems. Preserve Arkansas will announce the 2023 Most Endangered Places List in May during Arkansas Heritage Month and National Preservation Month.
Previous listings include the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home in Dyess, the Thompson Building in Hot Springs, Rosenwald Schools and historic county courthouses throughout the state.
Criteria considered for listing include the degree of a property's local, state or national significance; a property's eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places and the imminence and degree of the threat to the property. Nominations are reviewed by a committee of historians, preservationists and architects before a determination is made.
Nomination information, program guidelines, and a sample nomination may be found at PreserveArkansas.org. Nominations, photographs, and supporting materials may be submitted via an online form or by email. For more information, call (501) 372-4757 or email rpatton@preservearkansas.org.
Preserve Arkansas is the only statewide nonprofit advocate for the preservation of Arkansas’ historic, architectural and cultural resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.