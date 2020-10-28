Nominations are now open for The Daily Citizen‘s annual Readers’ Choice award.
Anybody can nominate any business for Readers’ Choice at www.thedailycitizen.com by clicking on Readers’ Choice 2020 to view the categories. Nominations can be made in every category once per day from an IP address until 12:59 a.m. Nov. 6. Anyone who nominates a business in at least 25 categories will be entered in a drawing for one of two $250 gift cards.
The top five nominations in each category will move forward into the voting round, which will start Nov. 9 at 12:59 a.m.. The drawing for the second gift card will be during the voting phase.
During the voting round, the community will help narrow down the top five into three finalists. Overall winners will be announced in a special section that will be published in December.
