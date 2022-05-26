ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Nola wanted to pitch a complete game but knew he was on a short leash as he walked to the mound to begin the ninth inning.
"I always want to throw a complete game, right?" he said. "But I'm glad the more innings I can throw, the better. The win obviously is huge. It's definitely more important."
Nola struck out 10 while pitching shutout ball into the ninth for his first victory since opening day, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Thursday night.
J.T. Realmuto homered as the Phillies prevented the World Series champion Braves from posting their first three-game winning streak this season.
Philadelphia had lost each of Nola's previous eight starts, but he had a 3.69 ERA over that stretch. He did little wrong against the Braves, allowing one run and five hits in 8 1/3 innings.
Nola (2-4) had lost four straight starts at Truist Park and entered with a 6.60 ERA with eight homers allowed over his previous six starts in Atlanta.
"It's a tough place to play," Nola said. "They've got a good team over there, a good fan base, but to come out with a split going to New York is pretty good. We're tied with Atlanta now (in the NL East)."
Nola has 74 strikeouts, tied for the most in the majors with Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan. Thursday marked the eighth time in his career that he struck out at least 10 and did not issue a walk. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the 23rd time,
"We know facing Nola, if he's on, he's rough," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He can locate, speed you up, slow you down, the whole thing. Looking back we had one real good opportunity all night when we had first and third."
Nola struck out Matt Olson with runners on first and third to end the third and retired his next seven batters. Olson doubled with two outs in the sixth before Nola retired Travis d'Arnaud on a grounder.
In the ninth, Nola struck out Austin Riley before giving up a double to Olson that chased him. Nola fell two outs shy of his fourth career complete game, his third career shutout.
Nola threw 75 of 109 pitches for strikes.
"He kept his pitch count really down," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
Corey Knebel got the final two outs in relief. After retiring d'Arnaud on a grounder, Knebel threw a wild pitch that scored Olson. William Contreras walked, and Adam Duvall struck out to end it.
The Braves lacked two potent bats with injuries sidelining outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna, and their absences were felt as Atlanta put just five runners in scoring position.
Atlanta fell to 21-24 and is this late into a season without a three-game wnning streak for the first time since 2001.
Kyle Wright (4-3) retired his first six batters before Realmuto connected to put the Philles ahead. It was Realmuto's third homer and traveled 414 feet.
The Phillies looked as if they would put together a big inning after Realmuto homered. Rhys Hoskins' single loaded the bases with no out, but Wright escaped the jam by striking out Alec Bohm and getting Bryce Harper to ground into a double play.
Harper, the two-time NL MVP who entered with a .545 average, five homers, nine doubles and 13 RBIs in his prior 10 road games, finished 1 for 4. He singled in the eighth and scored from first on Nick Castellanos' double to make it 4-0.
Wright retired 14 straight batters before Kyle Schwarber walked and Realmuto was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Wright was charged with three hits and three runs after Will Smith gave up Odúbel Herrera's two-run double in the seventh.
Wright had gone 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA in his previous two career starts and one relief appearance against Philadelphia.
Wright has received just 16 total runs of support in his nine starts this season and has never gotten more than three runs to work with in an outing.
"This team is too good not to go on a stretch or a run," he said. "We've got too much talent not to go on a run."
REDS 20, CUBS 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer homered twice and tied his career high with five RBIs to power Cincinnati to its high-scoring game in 23 years.
Nick Senzel also had four of the Reds' hits, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. Drury Pham, Almora and Matt Reynolds each had three RBIs.
The Reds scored the most runs since a 22-3 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1999, while Chicago gave up its most since a 21-8 defeat at the Phillies on July 3, 1999.
Hunter Greene (2-6) won for the first time since his major league debut on April 10 despite giving up five runs, seven hits and two walks in five innings. Justin Steele (1-5) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two-plus innings.
YANKEES 7, RAYS 2
ST. PETRSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nelson Cortes took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning, Matt Carpenter sparked a go-ahead, three-run rally in his Yankees debut and New York beat Tampa Bay.
Cortes (4-1) won his third straight start, striking out five and walking one in eight-plus innings. He threw 77 strikes among a career-high 109 pitches.
Aaron Judge had a pair of RBIs to raise his total to 36 as the Yankees won their third straight.
Ryan Yarbrough (0-1) held the Yankees hitless through five innings. He gave up three runs — two earned — and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.
TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera's third hit of the game was a game-ending single in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit past Cleveland.
Jonathan Schoop hit a one-out double in the final inning, advanced on a wild pitch from Trevor Stephan (2-2) and scored on Cabrera's 3,029th hit.
Gregory Soto (2-2) gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth, earning the win for the Tigers.
The Guardians ended Tarik Skubal's 21-inning scoreless streak, the longest by a starter pitcher this year, and tied the score in third. Luke Maile hit an RBI double and Owen Miller had a two-run single.
BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Hader escaped a ninth-inning jam in his 37th straight scoreless appearance and Milwaukee held off St. Louis for its third straight win.
Tyrone Taylor drove in a run for the seventh game in a row and Luis Urías homered as the NL Central leaders increased their edge over the second-place Cardinals to 4 1/2 games.
Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez helped with his glove, ranging to catch five foul balls for outs. Overall, Brewers fielders caught seven foulouts.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and extended his hitting streak to 17 games for the Cardinals.
Eric Lauer (5-1) gave up two runs on four hits in the first two innings. He struck out one and walked four, throwing 96 pitches over five innings.
ROYALS 3, TWINS 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a double and scored on Bobby Witt Jr.'s double, as Kansas City rallied for three runs in the eighth inning and beat Minnesota.
Josh Staumont (2-1) worked a scoreless inning and picked up the win. Scott Barlow earned his fifth save as the Royals snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Devin Smeltzer pitched seven scoreless innings for the Twins before Tyler Duffey (2-3) let the lead slip away in the eighth. Emmanuel Rivera singled with one out and moved to second on Ryan O'Hearn's two-out, pinch-hit single. Merrifield then lined a double into the gap in right-center to tie the score at 2. After Andrew Benintendi walked, Witt doubled to left-center, scoring Merrifield with the go-ahead run.
The Twins got on the board in the second inning on Ryan Jeffers' RBI single. They added their second run in the fourth when Jose Miranda doubled and came around on a two-out single by Gilberto Celestino.
NATIONALS 7, ROCKIES 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin ended a 10-start winless streak, allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings to lead Washington over Colorado.
Corbin (1-7) had not won since last Sept. 23 at Cincinnati in his next-to-last start of the season. He gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked two, lowering his ERA from 6.60 to 6.30.
César Hernández had a single, double, walk and scored twice for Washington, which took a 4-0 first-inning lead. Dee Strange-Gordan added a triple and a single.
Yonathan Daza and Elias Díaz each had two hits for Colorado, which has lost four of five. Germán Márquez (1-5) gave up five runs and six hits in six innings,.
