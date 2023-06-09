Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.