Searcy High School will be starting a “Zero Hour” program in January to help students who “need to make up missed assignments/labs/tests; need targeted intervention and need extra time on classwork/homework,” according to Principal David Landers.

“We have been looking at ways to improve instruction from the Learning Loss Committee,” Landers told the Searcy School Board recently. He said Zero Hour would be a structured time within the day where teachers can remediate students, targeted specifically toward work the students have done in the classroom.

