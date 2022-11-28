Searcy High School will be starting a “Zero Hour” program in January to help students who “need to make up missed assignments/labs/tests; need targeted intervention and need extra time on classwork/homework,” according to Principal David Landers.
“We have been looking at ways to improve instruction from the Learning Loss Committee,” Landers told the Searcy School Board recently. He said Zero Hour would be a structured time within the day where teachers can remediate students, targeted specifically toward work the students have done in the classroom.
Landers said, for example, if there are students struggling with linear equations, the teacher would tell the students that they need some specific instruction in addition to what is offered in the classroom so they are going to be assigned to Zero Hour.
Landers said Zero Hour also would be for students who are not struggling but need a little extra help (enrichment) with subjects like chemistry.
Mondays and Wednesday will be for math. Tuesday will be for English. Then the next week, it will be flipped for two days of math and one day of English, “kind of like a block schedule,” he said. Thursdays and Fridays will be targeted for students with missing assignments, maybe those who are “five or six assignments in the hole.”
He said the school is trying to prevent anyone from losing credit because of lack of progress and in the long run, it will improve the graduation rate and make sure that students understand the content that is being presented.
First period will be pushed to 8:20 a.m. Zero Hour starts at 7:50 a.m. and goes through 8:20. “Thirty minutes a day, five days a week,” Landers said.
Students and teachers will use Response to Intervention (RTI) scheduling. They will use rescheduler.com to track Zero Hour attendance and scheduling. Landers said this is a program where teachers will assign students what they would like them to do. If a student has not been scheduled, that student can then go to see what course offerings are open and schedule “his or herself.” The targeted instruction, Landers said, can help close “some of those learning gaps.”
When a student is assigned to Zero Hour by a teacher, their attendance is required. Students may log into rtischeduler.com at any time from any location to view their Zero Hour schedule.
School Board President Jimmy Simpson asked Landers if the buses would run for this, and Landers told himm yes, the buses would still be running with the kids coming at the same time.
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said he appreciates Landers and his team and “can’t wait to see what the results are” from Zero Hour.
In information provided to The Daily Citizen, Landers said the opportunities from Zero Hour are “tutoring or extra help, meeting with teachers or counselors; making up missed tests and doing enrichment activities.”
Asked where he came up with “Zero Hour,” Landers said he got the idea from the Cabot School District.
