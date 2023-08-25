The youth baseball and softball fields are not included at this time in the plan to market a portion of the Searcy Sports Complex for industrial development, according to Mayor Mat Faulkner.

The Searcy City Council gave the go-ahead last week to the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. to market the property as an industrial park. The sports complex covers around 145 acres, plus another 100-plus acres to its west have been acquired by the city, along with property next to the Black House, this year by using $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

