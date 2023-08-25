The youth baseball and softball fields are not included at this time in the plan to market a portion of the Searcy Sports Complex for industrial development, according to Mayor Mat Faulkner.
The Searcy City Council gave the go-ahead last week to the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. to market the property as an industrial park. The sports complex covers around 145 acres, plus another 100-plus acres to its west have been acquired by the city, along with property next to the Black House, this year by using $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Daily Citizen asked Faulkner this week to further explain what the marketing effort encompasses.
Was the possibility of using the sports complex land for industrial development part of the consideration for purchasing the land near the soccer complex and on the other side of Main Street? Is part of the reason this is being explored because of a lack of new industrial land sites in the city?
Faulkner: “Our community is currently undergoing two simultaneous [20-year] planning processes. One led by the city with firm Crafton Tull that focuses on infrastructure, our parks system and active transportation (bike and pedestrian mobility). The second led by the SREDC with firm Boyette Strategic Advisors with focus on economic development.
“When we learned about the opportunity to purchase the land on South Main, we presented the potential purchase to Crafton Tull to get their recommendation on how it might align with the ongoing strategic planning efforts. At that time, they had collected a lot of the community input and were beginning to see several projects rise to the top of the priority list. Some of those projects were a community center, outdoor aquatic park, bike trails and ballparks. After evaluating the property, Crafton Tull recommended that the property would align with the strategic planning efforts.
“After determining that the property on South Main would align with the strategic planning efforts led by Crafton Tull, the idea to use the SportsPlex for economic development was presented to Boyette Strategic Advisors. There are many factors that have to be considered for industrial development such as proximity to the future I-57, access to utilities, zoning, soil and environmental conditions, among others. The current SportsPlex property is already in close proximity to other industries like Land O’Frost and Schulze & Burch, is already owned by the city and has access to utilities.
“After further review by Boyette Strategic Advisors, it was determined that the SportsPlex would be an ideal location for industrial development.”
He added that the land was purchased “with the blessing of the consulting firms, feedback from other site selection advisors from the state and cooperation between the city, the [Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce] and SREDC on a clear vision forward.”
Does the part being marketed by the SREDC include all of the city’s frontage on Queensway Street? Does it include the rest of the sports complex area between Queensway and Veterans Boulevard? If so, what does that mean for Pioneer Village? If an industry decided it wanted to start building at the sports complex, how far away would that be from happening since the ballparks would need to be moved? If they wanted to start building in a year, would that be possible?
Faulkner: “The city has granted the SREDC permission to initiate steps to market the northern portion of the current SportsPlex. The portion includes the adult softball fields, event center, dog park, disc golf and skate park areas. It does not currently include the baseball or softball area.
“The southern portion of the SportsPlex where baseball and softball fields are located would not be marketed until new fields were developed and ready to use sometime in the future. The Pioneer Village is currently carved out of the marketable space.
“By marketing this property, we can actively look for an industry that will bring new jobs to Searcy. We continue to hear from citizens that this is a high priority, and with the help of our partners at Boyette Strategic Advisors, we are excited to have a clear direction on how to make that happen.
Crafton Tull representatives mentioned in June moving the entire sports complex. Is that part of the consideration as well? Would it be moved to the new land across Main? Where would the disc golf course, Searcy Event Center, skate park, etc., be moved? If an industry decided it wanted to start building at the sports complex, how far away would that be from happening since the ballparks would need to be moved? If they wanted to start building in a year, would that be possible? Can the city afford to move the ballfields without having to seek another tax? What would the city do if that tax failed?
Faulkner: “The city is at the conclusion of an Request For Qualifications (RFQ) process to consider and select an engineering firm to design amenities the public has requested through the recent Crafton Tull public engagement process. Many public surveys and public meetings have resulted in feedback where amenities like a community center, outdoor aquatic park, bike trails and ballparks were identified among many others. Once an engineering firm is chosen, then the design process will begin with the new property as well as existing property west of Veterans Boulevard to lay out these amenities. Relocation of the event center, skate park and disc golf are also being taken into account, as well as potential new features like a veterans memorial.
“The final reports from both Crafton Tull and Boyette Strategic Advisors will be available later this fall, but there won’t be any big surprises. Feedback from the community has been made available from Crafton Tull at the various public meetings and we continue to work with them on steps for implementation of the plan along the way. We have seen this with the recent projects like the new dog park planned at the Carmichael Center and a new master plan for Berryhill Park which contains amenities at the top of the public’s priority list like a splash pad and destination playground.
“The next steps in the continued process will be completing due diligence of the current SportsPlex, marketing of the northern portion of the space which doesn’t affect current usage of the baseball and softball fields, selection of an engineering firm to begin designing amenities on the new property, financial planning on how we can accomplish items on the 20-year plan and continuing to move forward implementing the plan.
“It is an exciting time for Searcy. It is fantastic to have so much public engagement in the process and so many groups collaborating and working together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.