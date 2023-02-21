Baseball has been the biggest winner when it comes to receiving Searcy advertising and promotion tax revenue, and the youth program connected on another pitch last week.
The Searcy Recreational Sports League was approved for $54,396 by Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to go toward 2D Sports Arkansas tournaments.
According to information provided to the A&P Commission, $29,396 of the funds will be used to provide services “which set Searcy apart from other travel baseball venue,” while the other $25,000 (five months at $5,000 per month) will be used to rent a “Posh Potty” trailer for additional restrooms.
The request was made by league Director Rigel Page. He said last spring about 850 kids played baseball and about 450 kids did in the fall. “As far as I know, that’s the most we have ever had in a city program."
The baseball program has received $240,079.49 from the A&P Commission since the city took it over in 2019. According to a list of A&P payouts from 2019-22, that the most funding any group has received from the commission.
Holiday of Lights was second at $216,791.09 followed by Beats and Eats at $149,148.81. (These numbers do not reflect A&P funding granted this year.) Searcy Parks and Recreation has gotten $121,889, the White County Fair Association $111,229.33, the 20-year master plan $110,000, advertising $84,450.20, robotics $79,824.39, Get Down Downtown $75,585, Main Street Searcy (including the American Legion Hut) $50,000 and softball $32,524.61.
The youth baseball program's latest request concerned four tournaments to be held in the spring. Page said the program has four gates to man because of the amount of entry points at the Searcy Sports Complex, along with scorekeepers that the program provides and the umpires who receive a $100 bonus every time they come back to work a tournament.
He said the program also plans to bring back the Home Run Derby that those who attend the tournaments enjoy and the fun atmosphere that it has to have for the tournaments.
Baseballs are provided for the tournaments as well. And there is also a photographer at the tournaments provided by the program.
In addition, every chance that Page has, he uses two workers to “bounce around the facility” to redo the lines on the fields.
Page said the tournament have been pretty successful. According to his surveys, the average was 24 teams participating in seven tournaments in the spring and in the fall. He said he came up with $2,936.40 per team that was spent on restaurants and hotels. Over all the tournaments, Page said $493,315 was spent on hotels and restaurants. He said that doesn't include if visitors went to places like Dollar General or got gas.
Projections from Page for this year's 2D Sports tournaments list an average of 32 teams, with an estimated amount of $657,754 to be spent on hotels and restaurants.
For the first tournament that will run March 3-4, Page said there are 44 teams playing. In the April 8 tournament, 31 teams are participating, while 26 teams are signed up for the April 28-39 tournament and 19 teams so far are listed for the May 19-20 tournament.
Page said he put down on his information that 2D Sports has seen Searcy commit to help make these tournaments work.
“They came to me and said they wanted to talk to some of the leaders in Searcy about getting turf," he said. "If the city was willing to put in turf infields, they’re willing to make some commitments to make sure the tournaments come.”
Page said if the city were to add six turf infields, the cost would be $1.2 million. He said the 2D Sports estimate would be that Searcy could see between 50 and 60 teams per tournament. “They felt like we could do 12 tournaments [on turf fields]. That comes out to about $1.5 million spent coming into the city per year. That’s based off of 42 teams."
"We’re seeing a lot of momentum with 2D, especially the organization just in the last year it has expanded from two states," he said. "Now they are in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and they got some in Texas.”
Commission Tommy Centola mentioned that the softball program also has been putting on tournaments and not asking for money for them. Page told him that the softball program is established and “once you get that client base, they’re coming back. And that’s what we’re seeing from last year. We’re seeing people who have come before that are coming back and we just need to keep that rolling."
He said the problem for the baseball program in drawing teams is "there are so many super nice facilities between Cabot and Conway and Benton and Bryant.” Page said he has to gives teams a little extra something to make them want to come. He talked about having “more customer service” to make them want to come to Searcy.
Commissioner Gary Patel felt the $25,000 for the restroom trailer is a lot. Page said he had talked to former Mayor Kyle Osborne and current Mayor Mat Faulkner and he said the idea concerning adding restrooms is “we don’t know what we’re going to do. Are we going to tear down Crain-Yancey [Field] and build another concession stand with bathrooms?”
Page said it would be great if the city wanted to buy one of the restroom trailers, but he doesn’t know if the baseball program needs to buy it. If the city wanted to buy one, it could move the trailer wherever it was needed, for Get Down Downtown, the fall festival or whatever event or place.
Youth softball President Clarissa Mahanay also had a request granted by the commission last week, $5,526.80 for equipment and tournaments for the program.
“We have got to replace our field drag,” Mahanay said.
The rest of the money, $5,000, would be for the field maintenance crew for things like weed eating and dirt work for the infield. “This is for eight months worth of paying somebody to help us.” She mentioned that other people would still be helping with the needed work.
The softball program has six tournaments scheduled from March through May.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell said he appreciates the crowds that come to the games and sees the softball volunteers “working your tails off. It has not gone unnoticed, I can tell you that.”
