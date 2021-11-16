When it comes to collecting property taxes “in October, we do not breathe,” White County Tax Collector Beth Dorton said. “We just collect. That is all that can happen in October.”
Dorton said a large amount of the approximately $50 million a year collected by her office is received in October. The statewide property tax deadline is Oct. 15.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln has been allowing time at the White County Quorum Court’s monthly meetings to let county employees explain their job roles, the amount of employees they have and how their offices run. Dorton spoke last month, along with White County Circuit Clerk-Recorder Tami King and White County Tax Assessor Gail Snyder. The Quorum Court will hold its November meeting today at 6 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road.
Dorton, who is in her third year as tax collector and has “six full-time employees that work with me,” said she would walk justices of the peace through a year of tax collecting in five minutes.
She said her offices receives “our abstract from the assessor’s office” in January, showing the total assessed value in the county, and matches all of the property values. Her office also certifies the millage rates then and puts all city liens on the correct real estate parcels.
In February, Dorton said her office prepares all billing information and “proof and prepare our tax statements. We send out in lieu of taxes and work all disabled veterans exemptions.”
In March, she said the current tax books open and her office begins the current tax collection year. Books are printed at this time also.
“A book is a list of all the personal property,” Dorton said. “Books used to be big and heavy books that we printed and you would print a list in alphabetical order of every single person who owes personal property in White County and that would be your current charge and then I would print a second set once everyone has paid and that would be put with permanent records.
“Now, real estate is ran by parcel number order and it’s every single piece of land in White County and again, I would run the original set on March 1st when the books open and then I would run a second set showing every parcel that was paid. It would be the same with minerals.
She said while they still call it “running the books ... we do them electronically. We build the books, build the files showing everything that is due and then at the end of the year, we run another set of books and put them on the file. With delinquents, I still physically print print paper copies of the books. Say if you are delinquent today and you come in and pay, that would be updated to the delinquent book and show that you are no longer delinquent in White County.”
In April, Dorton said mortgage company payments come in, bills are mailed and delinquent mineral taxes are certified back to the producers.
In May, according to Dorton, all real estate taxes that are two years delinquent are certified to the state for non-payment.
In June, “all bills that have been returned with incorrect addresses are searched through Lexus Nexus, the assessor’s records, Facebook and any other means that we can find someone’s address,” Dorton said, “and we have gone out and driven door to door to hand out tax bills. Once we have them ready to reroute, then we remail them.”
Come July, Dorton said, “the second quarter of payments are due for utilities, homestead credit reports are due to the state, homeowners with the mortgage companies that did not have their taxes paid are being billed to the home owner.”
In August, Dorton said she makes a “big push for people to pay early.” She said her office puts out banners around the county reminding residents of the due date. She said she does advertisements and a huge email push to send taxpayers a reminder that taxes are due.
When September arrives, Dorton said all real estate and personal property debits and credits are reviewed and completed, homestead credits are reviewed and collections begin to pick up before the October due date.
After the October collection, “we certify delinquent real estate and publish it to the newspaper” in November, Dorton said. The list will be published in Saturday’s edition. “We send out updated amounts to the commissioner of state lands and we run our delinquent books.”
In December, the final settlement is done in the tax collector’s office and Dorton and her employees begin to prepare for the new year.
Her office also daily balances all accounts and does collections; credit card payments are processed daily as well. Debits and credits are worked daily and “somehow in the midst of all of this, we manage to collect around $50 million per year,” Dorton said.
Between Dorton’s six full-time employees and her three part-time employees, she said, “cumulatively, we have 165 years of county service. I think that’s a lot to be said. So maybe we know a thing or two about taxes; I hope that everyone got their taxes paid.”
Justice of the Peace Sue Liles, who used to hold Dorton’s position, asked if more residents were paying their taxes by credit card and Dorton said, “Absolutely, credit card is just unbelievable. It’s a 3.6 percent fee to use your credit card and I saw people pay a fee of over $200 and $300 and not bat an eye.”
