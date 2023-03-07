The city’s contribution to the operating costs of the Searcy public library is projected to almost double next year after the new Janett Crain Memorial Library opens, with the White County Regional Library System hoping to move a couple of employees to full time and add a full-time custodian.
The projections, which city officials emphasized are only estimates right now, were presented last week at a meeting of the Searcy Personnel Committee, which also discussed with system Director Darla Ino the possibility of moving Searcy library workers from being city employees to under the umbrella of the library system.
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner ran the meeting, saying the city’s contribution to the library this year is a little more than $285,000 and is projected next year to be almost $495,000. “So we’re looking at about a $210,000 increase.”
Ino said the Searcy branch has three full-time and three part-time employees with a total cost of $200,963.80. Projected employees for the new location on Skyline Drive are five full time and one part time with a cost of $250,000. The projected cost of a full-time custodial person would add $15,000. Other projected cost increases were listed under building maintenance based on the increased size of the library to 33,000 square feet, which is more than three times the size of the current location at 112 E. Pleasure Ave.
Ino said it is not yet known what the utilities will cost at the new building.
Faulkner said he guessed the only real revenue source for the new library facility would be setting up a lease for the coffee shop. Personnel Committee Chairman Rodger Cargile mentioned other “small forms” of revenue generation like the library selling passports. Faulkner said there also would be rooms at the new facility that could possibly be rented for events and parties but the only consistent revenue would be the coffee shop lease.
Ino shared that the Searcy library received 46 percent of the White County 2022 millage of $1,242,461.72, which came to $571,208.29.
Ino said about 30 percent of the people who come into the current Searcy library do not live in Searcy. She said this was based on ZIP codes that about 70 percent come from Searcy. “Searcy is a bigger library so they will ride in for it,” she said.
Based on the profit and loss statement Ino provided from last year, Faulkner said the library operated at a loss. “What it is is we got some CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act] money at the very end of the year, $58,000 something,” Ino said. “We received the money in 2021 but we spent it in 2022. Also, this money that we are spending for the architect, that’s included in that, too, which that’s money that’s set aside but it’s still coming out.”
Ino said the Searcy library receives regional money, which is the state aid money; county money; White County Public Library Friends Foundation money; and city of Searcy money.
Faulkner asked the committee if it agreed with the proposed scenario that the current Searcy library employees be under the White County Regional Library System.
Searcy Human Resources Director Kim Gordon said, “I’ve been pushing for that for years. I think it’s the best thing for a multitude of reasons. I don’t think it makes sense for them to have employees under two different umbrellas. They have a different closure policy for inclement weather than they city has so there is a disconnect there.”
Ino said she would need enough from the city to cover the insurance for the employees. She said employees have to work 30 hours to get insurance.
Councilman Mike Chalenburg asked how raises would work, whether they would be approved when city employees receive them or the library system would have to decide to give them. Faulkner said he said he thinks the city would want to know the specific amount it would be contributing.
Gordon said the city could handle it like it does the Humane Society of Searcy, where it just provides the shelter a certain amount per year based on needs presented by the Humane Society.
Faulkner mentioned having “a reasonable timeframe to work all this out.” He said work can be done through March and striving for April would be good as far as any action by the Searcy City Council on the recommendations. “There’s no need to rush this quicker than that,” he said.
However, the Personnel Committee wanted to see some action taken on floodproofing the Searcy Athletic Club building that was purchased to be used as the new library. The building was purchased in November 2020, with the city contributing $850,000, half the cost, and the council also agreeing to pay half the estimated $170,000 cost of floodproofing. However, the floodproofing has not been done yet, and Cargile brought up that the cost for it has likely gone up just like other construction costs due to inflation.
