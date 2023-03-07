The city’s contribution to the operating costs of the Searcy public library is projected to almost double next year after the new Janett Crain Memorial Library opens, with the White County Regional Library System hoping to move a couple of employees to full time and add a full-time custodian.

The projections, which city officials emphasized are only estimates right now, were presented last week at a meeting of the Searcy Personnel Committee, which also discussed with system Director Darla Ino the possibility of moving Searcy library workers from being city employees to under the umbrella of the library system.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.