A new Wreaths Across America Day will be held in December in Bald Knob.

Bald Knob resident Joel Bryant, who had asked permission in August from the City Council to start the process of getting Shady Grove Cemetery recognized, told the council last week that the city's Wreaths Across America Day will be Dec. 16, which is the national Wreaths Across America Day. 

