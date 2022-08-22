NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers since it began nearly six months ago, a general said, and the fighting Monday showed no signs that the war is abating.

At a veteran's event, Ukraine's military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said many of Ukraine's children need to be taken care of because "their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died."

