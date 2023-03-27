The announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus appears to be another attempt to raise the stakes in the conflict in Ukraine.

It follows Putin's warnings that Moscow is ready to use "all available means," to fend off attacks on Russian territory, a reference to its nuclear arsenal.

