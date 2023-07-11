VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders said Tuesday that they would allow Ukraine to join the alliance "when allies agree and conditions are met" — a pronouncement that came just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the organization's failure to set a timetable for his country as "absurd."

Instead, alliance leaders decided to remove obstacles on Ukraine's membership path so that it can join more quickly once the war with Russia is over.

