NEW YORK (AP) — There could be a new contender for heaviest animal to ever live. While today's blue whale has long held the title, scientists have dug up fossils from a giant whale that could tip the scales.

Researchers described the species — named Perucetus colossus, or "the colossal whale from Peru" — in the journal Nature on Wednesday. Each vertebra weighs over 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and its ribs measure nearly 5 feet (1.4 meters) long.

