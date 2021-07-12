The Gulf Coast Wing of the Commemorative Air Force based in Conroe, Texas, landed two World War II aircraft at the Searcy Municipal Airport for fuel last week.
“They offered us hamburgers and we needed a little bit of fuel so we stopped, got a little bit of fuel and they said while you’re here we are going to feed you,” said Col. Fulton Rivers, who said he is known as “Catfish.”
Rivers said Conroe is just north of Houston, about 35 to 40 miles.
A B-17G Flying Fortress that was manufactured by Douglas and designed by Boeing in July 1945 was one of the aircraft that landed. “The most unique thing to me about this aircraft right now is there are only three of these aircraft actively flying in America today,” Rivers said. “I have not been in Searcy before but we have toured into Arkansas many times.”
Garrett Bragg, one of the crew members of the B-17, said the exact date it was built was July 12, 1945. “it was one of the last B-17s to come off the assembly line and what saved her and the reason we still fly her is the Navy chose her along with 23 other aircraft to become one of the first AWAC [Airborne Warning and Control System] program.
“They took her, painted her Navy blue, took all the guns off, put a big DADA bulb on the bottom and they flew her off the coast of Korea, looking for enemy aircraft and just any other incoming hostiles. Dan Regan, who flies on our crew, flew as a radio operator on board. He was one of the original AWAC guys.”
Another aircraft that was present was an SNJ, a trainer aircraft. Bragg said these types of aircraft were used in World War II to train pilots. “We kind of use it for the same,” Bragg said. “We use it not only for passenger flights but to help train our new pilots.”
The aircraft and its crew were heading to Evansville, Ind. for an airshow that they do every year.
Nancy Kwiecien, executive officer with the Texas Raiders, said it is a national organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acquires, restores and flies vintage military aircraft for public education. Kwiecien said she has been involved with the organization for eight years.
Rivers said he has been a member for 38 years and has been flying with this wing for two years.
Searcy Airport Manager Roger Pearson said an original crew member who sat in the aircraft’s communications chair was present Wednesday.
