Women for Harding are bringing their princesses and superheroes to Searcy’s Holiday of Lights this year, providing characters for the community Saturday at “A Berry Merry Christmas at Berryhill Park.”
Heather Kemper, director of alumni and parent relations for Harding University, said the group is thrilled to be partnering with Holiday of Lights this year. “Women for Harding scholarship recipients will provide Buzz, Woody and Jessie from ‘Toy Story,’ Anna, Elsa and Olaf from ‘Frozen,’ as well as some other favorite princesses and toy characters that will interact with the guests at the event” starting at 4 p.m.
The character portion of the event will last until 5:30 p.m., Kemper said. Visits with Santa and kids games also begin at 4 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m., Searcy Parks and Recreation will present the movie “Toy Story.”
Women for Harding has hosted the Princess and Superhero Party at Harding for the last decade and it is usually held in February, Kemper said. The group also hosts an annual Tour of Homes. The 38th version of the event was held Sunday.
“The Tour of Homes is the longest-running fundraiser for Women for Harding,” Kemper said. “Members and scholarship [recipients] volunteered as greeters and guides at each of the six homes.
“The self-guided tour is a longstanding tradition that many families and friends attend together each year to kick off the holiday season. Guests were inspired by the diverse styles, features and decorations of the homes. For the first time, the tour featured an apartment that gave guests a peek into ‘urban’ living in downtown Searcy. Women of Harding is very appreciative of these homeowners and their willingness to prepare and open their homes for this festive fundraiser.”
The homes of the following were included this year: David and Beth Collins, 510 E. Park Ave. (Legacy Park); Robin and Shawn Starck, 504 E. Woodruff Trail (Legacy Park); Shelbi Bridges, 208 N. Spring St., apartment above Doorframes (downtown); Norman and Marka Bennett, 11 Country Club Circle (country club); Phil and Sherry Hart, 6 E. Blackberry (country club); and Wes and Marcia Cole, 7 Erin (country club).
Other Christmas activities planned in Searcy for this weekend include a Holiday Pop-Up Shop at 2795 W. Country Club Road from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. At 11 a.m., the Searcy Seventh-Day Adventist Church will present “Christmas Cantata: The Road to Bethlehem,” and from noon-3 p.m., Searcy Historic Christmas Bus Tours will be offered for $10. Tickets for the tours are available at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today and Friday or by going to the Searcy Holiday of Lights Facebook page.
From 5-10 p.m. at Spring Park, 113 E. Pleasure Ace., the seasonal synthetic ice rink will be open. The cost is $5 and includes a 45-minute session and skate rental. Skates are provided for sizes youth 11-5 and adult (men’s) 6-12.
The Living Nativity at First Assembly of God, 101 Benton St., will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Searcy Christmas Light Bus Tour, with tickets also available at the Carmichael Center and online, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday. Also on Sunday, the Christmas Choir Cantata will be held at Searcy First Methodist Church at 11 a.m., the Holiday Pop-Up Shop will be held at 2795 W. Country Club Road from noon-5 p.m. and the Rhodes Dance Academy will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at the White County Central Auditorium at 2 p.m.
On Monday at 6 p.m. at the Searcy Performing Arts Center, the Searcy High School Winter Choir Concert will be held.
