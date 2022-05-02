A Beebe School District administrator was making T-shirts for her church for Mother’s Day at the time she’s accused of violating the city’s social hosting ordinance, according to witnesses in last week’s trial.
Brandy Dillin, special programs director for Beebe schools, and her husband, Mickey, were charged with the class C misdemeanor along with violating the state’s social hosting statute in 2018 when an alleged graduation party was held at their residence May 11 that reportedly included underage drinking and marijuana use. They were arrested, along with their son, Brandon, on May 17.
At Brandy and Mickey Dillins’ bench trial, which had been continued from September 2019, on April 25, Nicholas Bradley of Beebe told their attorney, Tony Walker of Little Rock, that he was present at the Dillins’ home that night. Asked if he recalled if there was a party that night, he said, “There was not.”
Bradley also testified that he has not ever been interviewed by police about that night and said he would have been willing. He said the Dillins had been making T-shirts for Mother’s Day for their church, Mount Arratt Baptist Church. When asked by Walker if there was anything else going on like “drugs being passed out like candy to minors,” Bradley said, “No.” His answer was the same concerning beer.
Bradley said he went to the Dillins’ house around 9-10 p.m. when graduation was over and went home about 2-3 a.m. He said he did not see Brandy or Mickey Dillin provide alcohol or drugs to any minors that night.
Beebe City Attorney Chris O’Neill asked Bradley on cross-examination if he witnessed any minors entering the house. Bradley said, “Yeah, there were minors there.” When O’Neill asked how many, Bradley said, “I do not know.” He then said there were maybe two or three who came in to use the bathroom. Bradley said the Dillins were both at the residence, when O’Neill asked him about that.
O’Neill asked if either of the Dillins went out to check on the children outside that night. Bradley said Mickey was in the garage while the others were making the church T-shirts. When asked if he was aware that one of the minors who testified about drug and alcohol use said that Brandon Dillin went inside the garage to retrieve alcohol, Bradley told O’Neill, “No, I am not.”
Bradley said he also didn’t hear loud music, although there are televisions in the garage, and he didn’t smell marijuana. He said no one in the house was drinking.
‘I was livid’
Sheila Johnson, the mother of one of the juveniles who said he was present at the alleged party, took the stand next. She said her son was 16 or 17 at the time.
Walker asked her about her son not telling her that he was apparently using intoxicants. She told him that she found out about the alcohol and drugs through the social media video that was later turned over as evidence.
Johnson was asked by Walker if she had any communication with police on the night in question, and she said, “I don’t remember honestly.” She said after she found out about a traffic stop involving multiple juveniles, including her son, she was mad at the police because she felt they should have contacted her and she would have picked him up. She said that would have been the end of the evening and he would not have spent the night at someone else’s house.
Walker asked if she expressed her anger to police, and she said she did. “Honestly, I was pissed off because to me that police officer failed to do his duty. He should have called every parent of the children that were in that vehicle.” Johnson said she has never not known where her son was.
Johnson said the next morning, she saw the Snapchat video of what appeared to be her son smoking weed with Brandon Dillin “and I was livid because I told him to stay away from him because he is a known basically drug addict-drug dealer in the town of Beebe. Everybody knows it.”
Johnson said in a small town, people know where to go get drugs. She said she warned Clubb that she didn’t want him around Brandon. (Although a minor in possession charge against Brandon Dillin was nolle prossed in this case because of speedy trial, he pleaded guilty in December 2018 to charges related to selling marijuana, receiving probation, that April and is facing an aggravated assault charge from a Nov. 26, 2021, incident and drug-related charges, including maintaining a drug premises, from December 2021.)
Walker asked her if she saw Mickey Dillin in the video. She said not to her knowledge, but “I don’t know.” When asked if she saw Brandy Dillin in the video, she said no. Johnson said her son told her he was at the Dillins’ house and a boy named Ethan told her he went there, too, and Mickey and Brandy were there. Walker asked about the possibility of it being at an adjacent piece of property, but Johnson said it was at the Dillins’.
Johnson said her son knew Brandy Dillin from school and really didn’t want to get her in trouble. She said a GoFundMe that Dillins’ church put together for her also says she was there “making T-shirts for the church.”
Johnson alleged that there have been two overdoses at that address and said if parents turned in more people who were allowing things like that to happen, the overdoses would not happened and there wouldn’t be one child who died.
Asked more about her son’s whereabouts, Johnson said she knew he was spending the night with a friend but she was worried about him because he wasn’t answering his phone.
O’Neill pointed out that it didn’t matter if Clubb was spending the night at a friend’s or a Best Western, at one point in time he was at the Dillins.
Driving by
When Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson took the stand, he testified about driving by the Dillins’ residence and “viewing a large number of vehicles, viewing youth who seemed to be teenagers. Of course, it was graduation night; it was approximately 10:30, 11 o’clock at night. I saw youth standing out on the left side of the yard, vehicles parked along the road, vehicles parked in the yard, which appeared to be a gathering, I would assume it was a graduation party.”
He said close to 20 vehicles were there, but he didn’t count them. Robertson said there was a door on the left side of the house opened with lights on and he could see crowds of youth standing around who appeared to be holding cans.
He told Walker they were outside on the lefthand side of the house. He said they were on the Dillins’ property because he knew what property was theirs. Robertson said he was under the assumption the youth were drinking beer.
Walker asked, “What about soda?” “It could be soda; it could be beer,” Robertson answered.
Robertson said people also were smoking, but they “could have been smoking illegal substances or they could have been smoking cigarettes.” Walker said, “Well, it could have been crack or tobacco, you didn’t know which one.” Robertson said he would have no way to know.
Walker asked if Robertson had a rational belief that drug use could have been happening, and he told him yes “from numerous, numerous police reports we have had in the past.”
“On May the 19th, just a few weeks prior to that gathering, there were Snapchat videos of Mr. Brandon Dillin offering to sell drugs, he called it National Weed Day and he said something to the effect, ‘Get your money from your mother, your daddy, your grandmother and bring it to me on weed day.’”
Walker asked if he was speaking about April 20th, and Robertson said, “April the 19th. April 20th is when he sold an illegal substance to a confidential informant.”
Robertson said he called the police department May 11 based on the history of what had taken place at the residence and the numerous transactions the department has dealt with in the past. He said he had no information that someone had drugs there that night, but called the police out of a moral obligation and a legal obligation as mayor. He said he has witnessed parties where people have lost loved ones and he believes the mayor has the responsibility to report to authorities if he believes there may be some illegal activity.
Raising his voice, Walker asked, “Mr. Robertson, did you see any illegal activity at the Dillin residence on the night in question, and please respond yes or no?” Robertson responded, “I believe I did. I believe I saw alcohol out in the yard being drinked.” Walker asked what kind of alcohol he believed he saw, and he said he believed he saw beer, although again he said he it could have been soda.
Audio was played of the phone call Robertson placed to the police station. He asked the officer who answered if they would start watching the Dillin house. The officer said they were covered up but would get over there. “They’re drinking over there and partying,” Robertson said.
He said he thinks the following day it was proved through videos shared that there was alcohol and drugs at the party.
Walker asked Robertson if he knew if Brandy Dillin was in the video. “Sir, I honestly never met Brandy Dillin,” Robertson said. Walker then asked him about Mickey Dillin, and he said he didn’t know if he was in the video, either.
Robertson said around noon the next day he was called at work by “a lady who said she could not find her son.” She had seen him in a video at the Dillins’ house drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana and she could not reach him. Robertson said the woman said she was going to go to the Dillins to confront them, but he told her to please not do that. He told her if she would go to the police station someone would help her find her son.
Robertson also said neighbors have called asking for “drive-bys” of the Dillins’ house. He mentioned loud music and partying. He said Beebe City Council members have called, too. Robertson said he knows Mickey was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening, allegedly with a ball bat, of a neighbor who was calling in on him to complain.
When asked again by Walker about Brandy Dillin, Robertson said he never met or talked to her, but he knows where she lives and the complaints the city has received on that property, which is near farmland that he owns.
2 more for T-shirts
Another witness, Harold Smith, who is Brandy Dillin’s uncle, testified that he was at the Dillins’ house the night of the alleged party making shirts. He said he was at the house earlier before leaving to pick up his son and coming back. He said he returned about 7:30 or 8 o’clock and stayed until about midnight.
Walker asked if the night was eventful, and Smith said it was a normal night. Smith said they were making shirts and people were talking, and to his knowledge, there was not a party going on outside. He didn’t think he even saw Brandon Dillin there.
Walker asked about loud music playing, and Smith said, “No.” Walker asked if he saw kids under age, and he said no. He also said he did not see anyone under age using alcohol and he did not smell any illegal drugs that night. Smith said he never saw people consuming drugs there, never saw anybody buy any drugs there and has never seen Brandy Dillin or Brandon Dillin serving alcohol to someone under age. He said he never saw anybody come in to use the bathroom that night.
Melissa Bradley said she got to the Dillins’ about 10-11 p.m. and left about 1-2 a.m. Walker asked if she was mixing drink for minors, and she said no and that she did not see anybody doing that. Bradley said she was making shirts for Mother’s Day and showed the court the shirt. She said they made a lot of shirts, and it was a normal night with “no party or nothing.”
O’Neill asked Bradley if she noticed any underage individuals that night at the house and she said two came in – one went to the bathroom and one for a Tylenol. O’Neill asked if they exited the house, and Bradley said, “I’m assuming, yes.”
Walker followed up asking if she saw these two individuals drinking, and she said no. He also asked if they asked for cookies and munchies, and she said they didn’t ask for anything.
Misty Goss, who was an investigator for the Beebe Police Department at the time of the alleged party, was called back to the stand and asked when she was called about the incident. She said she did not not know the exact time but started the “rights form” about 3:24 p.m. that Saturday. Goss said Johnson, according to her report, became upset when she could not reach her son. Goss said an officer did drive her to where her son was at the residence of Jaden Webb.
During the September 2019 trial date, Webb was among five witnesses called to the stand along with Goss, now with the White County Sheriff’s Office. The case was continued after issues with the sound system came up when an attempt was made to play a video of Goss’ interviews of Clubb and Johnson. Only a short clip of the video was played.
Specially appointed Independence County District Judge Chaney Taylor said at the conclusion of the trial last week that he would make his ruling in no later than 10 days. No verdict had been given as of Monday afternoon.
Dillin has filed a civil suit against Robertson and Johnson seeking $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages because she believes that Johnson and the mayor made accusations against her to “defame her,” knowing she had committed no crime.
However, a motion was filed in September 2019 to stay those proceedings until such time as Johnson is dismissed from bankruptcy. The motion was granted by assigned retired Judge Bentley E. Story.
