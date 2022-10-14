A warrant being issued in the September shooting death of a 38-year-old Pangburn man resulted in an arrest Thursday afternoon in Cleburne County.
According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Newman, 67, of Wilburn turned himself in nearly a month after the shooting in Heber Springs. He has been charged with second-degree murder and a terroristic act, both felonies, and a $175,000 bond was set. Newman was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Thursday and released on bail at 6:31 p.m.
According to Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, the shooting occurred Sept. 23. Deputies were dispatched around 7:24 p.m. to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road after a caller reported that a vehicle had left the road and “gone through the caller’s fence.” Shortly after the call, deputies were told that the driver of the vehicle had been shot.
“Deputies and medical personnel arrived on the scene and began treating the driver and speaking to the caller,” Brown said. The driver was identified as Pangburn resident Cody Reynolds and taken to a Little Rock hospital by helicopter. He died Sept. 26.
Brown said sheriff’s office detectives “spent a significant amount of time” investigating the circumstances of the shooting and “put together a thorough case file pursuing charges. The file was then given to the 16th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s office at the end of September and a warrant was issued for Newman on Tuesday.
Newman is set to appear in Cleburne County Circuit Court on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.
