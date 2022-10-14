A warrant being issued in the September shooting death of a 38-year-old Pangburn man resulted in an arrest Thursday afternoon in Cleburne County.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Newman, 67, of Wilburn turned himself in nearly a month after the shooting in Heber Springs. He has been charged with second-degree murder and a terroristic act, both felonies, and a $175,000 bond was set. Newman was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Thursday and released on bail at 6:31 p.m.

