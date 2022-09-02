Streaming youth baseball games is coming soon to the Searcy Sports Complex courtesy of the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.

Streaming games has been “really big in tournaments,” Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page told the commission this week. “It seems to be something on the cutting edge that people are doing.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.