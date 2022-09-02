Streaming youth baseball games is coming soon to the Searcy Sports Complex courtesy of the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.
Streaming games has been “really big in tournaments,” Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page told the commission this week. “It seems to be something on the cutting edge that people are doing.”
He said the complex currently “piggybacks off the maintenance shop’s Wi-Fi,” which works fine for concession and other needs. However, fiber optics is needed at the complex if they are going to stream the games.
The setup cost for streaming is $2,500, with Wi-Fi costing a little more than $200 a month, Page said. The amount was included in $41,540 that the commission approved Tuesday for fall baseball improvements.
Page told the commission that $11,400 will be used to rent a bathroom trailer for the complex and $15,000 will go toward overseeding the fields. The remaining money will go toward the labor involved.
He said overseeding and fertilizer costs have “gone through the roof. The cheap way to go is $15,000. That’s no labor – that’s us doing the labor, the seed and the fertilizer to make sure that overseeding works.” Other sports programs, Page said, pay $28,000 for materials to do this.
“If we don’t overseed in the fall, spring when tournament comes, it will be brown instead of green,” he said. “We all know how inflation is going and we’re just trying not to raise prices.”
To illustrate the natural grass fields Searcy competes against for tournaments, Page showed the commission pictures of Conway Station Park and other parks in northeast Arkansas.
Page said there were five youth baseball tournaments held this summer with the average number of teams being 25 and the biggest amount was 47 teams. He said he believes the smallest one had 16 teams playing. This fall, Page said they will have two tournaments, and typically fall tournaments are not that big. The dates for those are Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Page said he has been promoting that the Get Down Downtown fall festival will be held Sept. 24-25. He said he has been sharing that on social media and with the coaches who will be bringing teams in to Searcy.
Page said 762 players participated in summer baseball and fall ball is now at about 450 players signed up to play.
Commissioner Rees Jones, who had asked about the tournaments, said, “If you’re going to have 47 teams come to Searcy on a weekend to play baseball, you have to take care of the complex. They’re not going to continue to come.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell commended the program for “creating economic activity amongst the community,” saying “that’s what we’re to do.”
He said the city league play and the tournaments all create economic activity. “Once again, that’s our mission so it falls within realm of what we’re doing.”
“You look at those families who go out to those games, the majority of them are going out to eat,” Howell said. “I know because I am one of those.”
Page showed pictures of what work has been done over the summer at the different fields at the Searcy Sports Complex: Crain-Yancey, the Sonic field and one of the teeball fields that still has some work left to go on it.
“It takes a lot of labor,” Page said. “There’s no magic machine that does this. It takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of money and labor.”
He said money from the program was going toward maintaining the fields, but the spring gun raffle used as a fundraiser brought in less than $6,000 this year. He said it usually takes in $7,000. He said the raffle will be done again this fall and it will be pushed a little harder to meet that $7,000 mark.
American Legion Baseball costs also were about $2,500 more than usual this year, Page said. The head coach was commuting from Southside and his gas stipend was a little bit more than the other coaches based on his distance of travel. He said from what he understands there is still $3,000 in the American Legion Baseball account.
Some of the sprinklers at the complex aren’t working so during the summer drought time, so Page said he also was paying someone to go out to the fields twice a day to start the sprinklers. “They would move them to the place where the automatic sprinklers weren’t going, so that took a lot of work.”
In discussing the bathroom trailer, which the program has used before, Page said it is back at the complex and will stay there for two months. “Based on needing the pump and the rental for the trailer, that’s $11,400.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked if Page had looked into buying a bathroom trailer for the complex. Page said they cost around $70,000, and for that amount, the city could probably build another bathroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.