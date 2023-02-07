Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney wants to clear up whose job it is to hire and fire the city’s employees.

A special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall for him and the Bald Knob City Council to discuss and decide whether he and his department heads have the authority to hire and fire personnel or the council makes those decisions.

