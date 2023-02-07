Bald Knob Mayor Gary Looney wants to clear up whose job it is to hire and fire the city’s employees.
A special meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall for him and the Bald Knob City Council to discuss and decide whether he and his department heads have the authority to hire and fire personnel or the council makes those decisions.
The personnel policy, which puts hiring and firing responsibility on the council, was brought up at the city’s regular council meeting Monday night by Looney. He made a copy of the latest personnel policy for the council members, while saying the one in the city’s code book is based on Ordinance 2018-11.
He said he was working off Ordinance 2018-03, which states that “the mayor shall appoint and remove all department heads for the city of Bald Knob subject to the provisions of ACA [Arkansas Code Annotated] 14-42-110, which includes the right of the Bald Knob City Council to override any such appointment or removal by a two-thirds vote of the council. All other employees of the city of Bald Knob shall be hired and terminated by the mayor or various department heads of the city.”
Looney said 2018-11 adds that before anyone is hired they have to be brought before the chairman of the city committee over that department.
He said the personnel policy needs to be corrected to read like the code book the city operates by.
“It was put out when Doyle Wallace was mayor and every time there is an ordinance that supersedes one, it goes in and takes the place [of the other one],” Looney said. “The one [personnel policy] that says, ‘However, the City Council has the sole responsibility to hire and fire,’ that’s not what’s in the code book. There’s not an ordinance revising that [code book] policy is what I am saying.”
City Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Wools said the policy came from the Arkansas Municipal League. “It is what they sent us actually. It’s on their website – you can pull it up – and we made changes to it.”
Looney said the municipal league’s book states that “state law dictates that local government department heads serve at the will of the mayor. State law does not, however, indicate who has specific authority to hire and fire non-department head employees.”
He said there’s a variety of options available according to the league, and it recommends the decision-making be done by those in charge of the day-to-day operations of the city “i.e., the mayor or the department head. The City Council could engage in the hiring and firing, although as the policymaker for the city, it is suggested that this is outside the realm of the council’s responsibility. This is a local option that each city may exercise.”
Looney said that the league advises further that council members should be aware that “they are not individually immune from lawsuits arising from personnel issues. Individual council members are immune from liability from actions that is legislative in nature, such as passing ordinances and resolutions. This immunity does not apply, however, to administrative or executive actions such as making individual personnel decisions or supervising city employees or department heads. Although a council as a whole is not prohibited from making personnel decisions, the council should weigh the risk of personal liability coupled with complexity of personal law.”
City Attorney Chris O’Neill said he “highly” recommended that the City Council “not play a part in hiring and firing decisions because that is how you eventually get named in a lawsuit.”
“Even on the hiring process, let’s say you had two applicants and half the City Council was unaware of the connections one of the applicants had and they go along with the vote to hire an employee, well, the other employee could make a claim of discrimination or anything else,” O’Neill said. “Whether it’s valid or not, you would still be named in that, you would still have to deal with that.”
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said “And we each can be sued individually.” O’Neill said, “Exactly.”
“The way things are set up, ideally if an employee gets fired by the department head or the mayor, he can appeal it to the City Council,” Looney said. “If he gets fired by the City Council, he had got to go to the attorney general.”
Looney said the city’s policy tends to go back and forth. “I have been going through filing cabinets back there and it seems like every new personnel policy goes from one way to the other – everyone I come across. It’s been one way in this one and changed in the next one. I’m just saying it needs to be straightened out.”
Councilman David Smith said, “I think the reason this has been changed so much is that there’s been so much shady stuff in Bald Knob in hiring certain people.”
Looney recommended that the issue be straightened out “right now” at Monday’s council meeting. “I think that’s the safe way to go, what the municipal league had said.”
Councilman Johnny Hodges said, “What we have, what we have always worked from, is the sample one [policy] from the league.
David Smith asked Looney if the city had liability insurance for the City Council, and Looney responded, “Not for that.”
O’Neill said part of the problem is that the council is “usurping something outside of its natural authority. If a mayor or judge makes a mistake and gets sued, there is a certain amount of immunity there because they are acting within their role or within their capacity. Here, the City Council is stepping outside its normal capacity which breaks that typical immunity.”
Mary Lou Smith said, “Well, I personally don’t want to be liable.” David Smith responded, “Do you want to be liable for the employees that you hired that shouldn’t [be hired]?” She said, “If they shouldn’t have been, then I’m not liable for them.” He replied, “You’re going to hear it on the street,” and she said, “I would say, ‘I didn’t hire them.’”
Hodges said the city just needs “to be sure that we’re doing it right. If it’s not right, we need to make it right.”
O’Neill said, “I would alter the handbook. That would be my recommendation on it.”
