In unofficial runoff election results announced Tuesday night at the White County Clerk's Office, Shannon Woods, Ella White and Mary Lou Smith won council positions in Beebe and Bald Knob.
Woods defeated Wes McAfee by seven votes in the Beebe City Council race for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat currently occupied by Dale Bass, who was eliminated from the race in the general election. Woods received 228 votes (50.78 percent) and McAfee received 221 votes (49 percent).
In Bald Knob, White came on top in Ward 2, Position 2, defeating Tammy Pitcher McConnell. White received 182 votes (56.88 percent) while McConnell received 138 votes (43.13 percent).
In the Bald Knob Ward 3, Position 2 race, incumbent Alvin Hearyman, who said he had never had any opposition during his 12 years on the City Council, was defeated by Smith, who received 185 votes (57.82 percent) to his 138 votes (42.72 percent).
White County Election Chairman Robert Allen said the runoff election results would be certified either on Thursday or next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.