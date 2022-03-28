A 26-year-old White Hall woman was arrested this weekend after shots were fired around 11 p.m. Friday at a Searcy apartment complex.
Maxee Taylor was being held Monday in the White County Detention Center on a $6,500 bound. The preliminary charges against her are terroristic act with the purpose to cause injury to persons or property at occupiable structure, fleeing and possession of a scheduled VI narcotic.
The shooting incident occurred at The Ridge of Searcy apartments at 2001 Quality Drive, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
“Officers were called when a complainant said that her friend had a gun and was acting strange,” Wells said. “While on the way, officers were informed shots had been fired at the apartment. When officers were arriving, they saw a vehicle leaving the area with no lights on and, after a short pursuit, were able to stop the vehicle which had the suspect, identified as Maxee Taylor of White Hall, inside.”
Wells said that officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting were able to locate evidence and talk to the complainant.
“The Criminal Investigation Division responded and took over the investigation,” he said. “A motive hasn’t been clearly established but it appears Taylor became agitated with her boyfriend who she had been arguing with while at the apartment visiting another friend.”
Wells said Searcy’s dispatch has taken 157 reports of shots fired over the last year. Although some of those incidents have happened at apartment complexes, he said “It can be a wide variety of places they are reported from.”
“It’s not always just one certain area like an apartment complexm although they do get reported at them from time to time,” Wells said. “Some of our apartment complexes have officers who live at and serve as security officers. We do patrols through apartment complexes all hours of the day, just like we do a residential neighborhood.
“In fact, because one of our officers was patrolling close to the apartment complex Friday night, we were able to apprehend the suspect fast.”
He said most of the time by the time officers arrive on the scene, they “don’t find anyone who heard them, or find any evidence of shots fired. It could be a vehicle backfiring, electrical transformers and we are close to wooded areas that are outside the city limits (hunting / target shooting).”
He said the call Friday night was originally about someone having a firearm and it “turned into a shots fired when officers were on their way.”
“A lot of times when we determine shots were fired, its people who have some type of an ongoing feud with each other and or narcotics are involved,” he said. “And you can’t every really determine where that’s going to happen. It can happen anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.