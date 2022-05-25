White County Sheriff Phillip Miller is getting a second term in office, and he didn’t even need a runoff to notch it.
In a three-man race, Miller got 5,826 votes (51.87 percent) in the Republican primary to hold on to his position against challengers Sam Jeffrey, the director of Harding University’s criminal justice program and a former special agent for the CIA, and Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House. Jeffrey received 3,190 votes (28.40 percent) and House totaled 2,216 (19.73 percent).
“I am just very humbled that folks turned out to vote and in the numbers that they did,” Miller said. “I am very humbled by the vote of support and the faith and trust that the voters put in me to carry on for four more years as their sheriff and I look forward to doing that job every day to the best of my ability for the citizens of White County.”
Miller does not have an opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said he was shocked that there wasn’t a runoff in the sheriff’s race in the primary and that Miller won it on the first ballot. “I thought there would be two runoffs, the sheriff’s and the circuit clerk’s.”
Miller said he “was optimistic that there would not be a runoff; however with three folks running in the race like it was, there’s always a possibility.”
“I am honored that folks continue to put their faith and trust in me to do this job and I’m going to come to work every day with that in mind, that folks are trusting me to do this job and I’m going to do all I can to have the best department that will serve the needs of White County,” he said.
“We got some things that are underway and there are some projects we want to see over the next four years. There is one big one in particular with developing our own range, firearms training center. It may take all four years. That’s something I want to work towards.”
Two constable positions also were decided in the Republican primary, while a third will go to a June 21 runoff because none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes.
The runoff will be in Big Creek Township between Jesse Pate (398 votes, 39.96 percent) and Terry Ashley (323, 32.43). Al Crandall got 275 votes (27.61 percent).
In Cadron Township, Dusty Betts (503, 52.12) beat out Constable Kyle Benson (462, 47.88), and in Harrison Township, Constable Greg Meharg (484, 70.25) easily topped Roger Gray (205, 29.75).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.