A third public official in White County has decided that he wants to enter next year’s race to replace White County Judge Michael Lincoln, who has announced that he will not be running for reelection.
Although candidates cannot file for the office until February, White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Genty told The Daily Citizen he will be running against the other two candidates who have announced, Lisa Brown, Lincoln’s administrative assistant, and Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson.
Lincoln, who is in his seventh term, said he is retiring.
Gentry said the reason that he will be seeking the office is “I just love to serve. I love the county. It’s good timing and I’m looking forward to the challenge of being able to be the county judge.”
He said he served in the military for 22 years, and has been the county’s veterans service officer for more than a year.
Gentry said he understands “most of the county and the county roads and how most of the departments work. The biggest part of the county judge’s job is making sure you have the right people in the right positions to run the county, making the decisions, making sure the budget is set up, working with your JPs [justices of the peace] to see what all is needed across the county for what the people need.”
Gentry said he came to Searcy in May 1975 and graduated from Searcy High School in 1982. Befpre Searcy, he said he lived with his mom in southwest Little Rock. “My dad was a state trooper up here so we moved up here in the summer of ‘75.”
Gentry said he holds two associate’s degrees from Arkansas State University-Beebe. “I lived in Beebe from 1992-2008. I was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Beebe for 20 years and I’m a member of Trinity Baptist here in Searcy.”
His wife, Renee, is a 1986 graduate of White County Central and a 1990 graduate of then-Harding College, and they have three children and four grandkids.
Gentry said he has been involved in several campaigns before.
“My colonel when we were overseas was Steve Womack. He is a federal representative and Jeremy Gillam [the former Arkansas speaker of the house from Judsonia]. of course. is Renee’s first cousin. We have been big buddies ever since he was about 12 years old, so I have been versed in several election areas, I have just never been the one running.”
