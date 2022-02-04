White County dodged the worst of the winter weather crossing the country, according to White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tamara Bays, not even being forced to set up emergency shelters since the storm reached the area early Thursday morning.
“Honestly, we have been very blessed with this snowstorm or ice storm,” Bays said. “It moved south of us so we did have some road closures, of course, in the county with the sleet turning to ice, but we have not had any power outages reported.
“I have been watching Entergy and First Electric’s websites and we really had none, so we have not had to set up any warming centers or feeding shelters. So have just been very blessed with this storm.”
Bays said her office usually thinks worst-case scenario when a winter storm is predicted for the area, such as “power outages and how long it’s going to be out. And we work with Entergy. Actually, we allow them to stage huge generators in our lot [on Eastline Road] and they have keys to the locks so they can get in and out, so if we did have to open warming centers, we have generators already here.”
“I mean, even if it is not supposed to hit here and it is supposed to hit north of us, or south of us, we work with Entergy and First Electric to allow that kind of stuff all of the time,” she said.
Bays said that even though the county was spared the worst-case scenario, residents should use “common sense.”
“Stay off the roads because even four-wheel drive doesn’t help you on ice. Stay off the roads, stay home where it is warm,” she said. “Make sure you’ve always got food and water, especially water in this time. Leave your faucets dripping in the cold water so your pipes don’t freeze. Stay in touch with family; let them know you are OK. Keep in touch with the elderly, make sure that they are OK because they sure can’t get out, not on these roads.”
Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon that conditions were “clearly improving [but] I would like to stress to the public that as things begin to melt, overnight and early-morning hours will remain dangerous as melt water freezes at night and it will take it a while to thaw in the morning.”
“It looks like it will be a reasonably nice weekend but I would encourage drivers to put off their errands until after at least 10 a.m. to allow the roads some time to melt,” Seiders said.
Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells said police had worked “six stranded motorists, three collisions and numerous reckless driver complaints, all related to the wintry weather” since around midnight Thursday.
“We work a lot of roadway accidents even when the streets are dry. You can never predict when or where one is going to happen, but definitely with wintry weather and hazardous roadway conditions, we get a lot more concerned,” Wells said. “Sometimes people take the advice we give and stay off the roads which helps our accident numbers go down.”
He said Saturday’s forecast “looks warmer with sunshine, so that’s encouraging for our roadways to clear out.”
“Just remember if your getting on the roads after dark, the temperature the next couple of nights will drop back below freezing and any thawing that was left on the road will make it just as dangerous, sometimes more so because you are not expecting it or even see it [black ice],” Wells said.
Sheriff’s office deputies were on the scene of several accidents Friday morning. One involved a newer model Hyundai Elantra hanging in a ditch at the intersection of Fairview and Johnson roads. A tow truck even had a difficult time making it down the road to respond. The driver was uninjured and Seiders even offered the man his coat so he could keep warm.
Another incident was within the Letona Volunteer Fire Department District. A Ford Fusion went off the road and the air bags deployed. The passenger was able to get out of the car and make his way to a NorthStar EMS ambulance. It appeared he suffered a chest injury. The fire department’s assistant chief and a firefighter were on hand to secure the scene. Seiders started directing traffic to keep the roadway safe.
In other areas of the South, ice-covered tree limbs snapped and a tornado claimed a life, while in the Northeast snow and ice caused havoc for travelers on Friday. Hundreds of thousands were without electricity.
More than a foot of snow fell in parts Pennsylvania, New York and New England, on Friday but there were bigger worries about roads and sidewalks freezing over because of plummeting temperatures after the snow blows out to sea late Friday and Saturday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned residents to stay home if possible to avoid ice-coated roadways and the threat of falling tree limbs in the Hudson Valley and Capital regions.
“We’re not out of the danger zone yet,” Hochul said. “The weather is wildly unpredictable.”
Utility crews were making progress after about 350,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Thursday in an area stretching from Texas to Ohio. Additional power outages were reported in New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
One of the hardest-hit paces was Memphis, where 120,000 customers were without power in Shelby County alone, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
Memphis resident Michael LaRosa described cracking and banging as the tree limbs fell, and the dull hum and pop of transformers blowing out in his tree-lined Midtown neighborhood. A fire started at the end of his street, caused by a live wire on Thursday.
“It was pretty surreal for a little while,” LaRosa, a professor at Rhodes College and a book editor, said Friday. “There were people walking in the streets, and I was worried that limbs were going to fall on them. The neighborhood sort of collapsed pretty quickly and pretty spectacularly.”
Crews worked Friday to remove trees and downed power lines from city streets, while those who lost electricity spent a cold night at home, or sought refuge at hotels or homes of friends and family. Utility officials said it could take days for power to be restored.
It’s also going to take days to clear 225 downed trees on city streets, and crews were working 16-hour shifts to get it done, Robert Knecht, Memphis’ public works director, said Thursday night.
With many schools closed, kids took advantage of the weather to enjoy themselves, but a fun outing turned tragic in Oklahoma where a 12-year-old boy was killed while sledding on Thursday. Police said Friday they were investigating the hit-and-run crash in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.
Tragedy also struck western Alabama, where a tornado on Thursday killed one person and critically injured three others, Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told local news outlets.
The storm represented a “highly energized system” with waves of low pressure riding along like a train from Texas, where there was snowfall and subfreezing temperatures, to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes, said Hunter Tubbs, meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Maine.
Airlines scrubbed about 3,400 flights by midday Friday, with the highest numbers of cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth and airports in the New York City area and Boston, according to tracking service FlightAware.
In the Pittsburgh area, commuter rail service was halted Friday when a power line went down, trapping cars at a Port Authority of Allegheny County rail yard.
In New York’s Hudson Valley, the Catskill Animal Sanctuary was relying on generators for power Friday after the overnight ice storm.
“We had trees down all over the property and trees down on our road,” said Kathy Stevens, founder of the refuge for rescued farm animals.
But the roughly 250 animals in Saugerties were OK, she said. Large animals took shelter in barns and smaller animals were taken to offices, the infirmary and other places to keep safe from falling trees.
In Texas, the return of subfreezing weather brought heightened anxiety nearly a year after February 2021’s catastrophic freeze that buckled the state’s power grid for days, leading to hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.
But Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday’s power outages were due to high winds or downed power lines, not grid failures. About 18,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power Friday morning.
In New England, some places welcomed the winter weather, which was a boon for skiers and snowmobilers.
In Vermont, no one was complaining Friday at the Stowe Mountain Resort where skiers and snowboarders reported some of the best conditions of the season, with more than 10 inches of snow overnight, and snow continuing to fall.
“We’re just having a blast, the sauce is flowing,” said Jared Marshall, of Denmark, Maine, a member of the ski team of New Hampshire’s Colby Sawyer College in town for a ski meet.
