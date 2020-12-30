It will be a historic moment in White County on Sunday when Sue Liles and Debra Lang are sworn in as justices of the peace. They will become the first two women elected to their positions to take a seat on the White County Quorum Court.
District 12 Justice of the Peace Joel Pritchett said Liles and Lang will be “breaking the glass ceiling for the White County Quorum Court” when they take the oath of office at 2 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office.
“While other ladies have served on the Quorum Court by appointment to fill out the term of office, this is the first time since the Quorum Court was organized that ladies have been elected,” Pritchett said.
Liles, the former White County collector, claimed her seat in the March Republican primary when she ran unopposed. She is replacing Rachel Gibbs as the District 13 JP. Gibbs served out her husband Ron’s term after he died.
Lang, the former White County assessor, defeated incumbent Layne “Boss” Vaughn and Sunny Cypert Boehm for the District 8 seat in the November general election.
County Judge Michael Lincoln said he thinks that it is not only historical that two elected women are joining the Quorum Court but also because both Liles and Lang are former elected county officials.
“That is kind of unique to have a former collector and a former assessor [on the court] and that they are both women,” Lincoln said. “I am looking forward to both of them serving. I think they will bring in a rich understanding of county government, so we are all looking forward to having them on the court.
“Debra was the assessor that assessed property and Sue was the collector who collected the taxes, so they have a rich background in how it works and they understand the money that goes to the schools and the money that goes to the cities and the money that goes to the roads. They understand the different breakdown of revenue streams and how they can’t mix together, they have to be kept separate.”
Liles, a 1970 graduate of Rose Bud, said she worked in the White County Tax Collector’s Office for “30-something years” and served as collector for 12 years, retiring in 2018. “I enjoyed it,” she said. “I love the people.”
Concerning her opportunity to serve on the court, Liles said, “I want to help and I am familiar with the revenue streams and budgets and I always said when I retired and had more time, I wanted to do that since I know that much about the county. I am glad and I am proud and I hope I represent us well and my district well. Judge Lincoln has done an excellent job of bringing us new buildings, new land, so yes I am proud to be a part of that.”
Liles and her family have lived in Searcy for 20 years and she said they are glad to be a part of the community.
Lang said she is excited about getting sworn in Sunday.
“We are the first two women to be elected,” Lang said. “We have had a couple of women on the court who were appointed to fill out their husband’s terms. Sue and I are excited about that.”
She said it is a nice sign for women that they will be serving on the court and also cited their experience working for the county.
“I actually worked for the courthouse 26 years, 22 of that with the county, 18 as the elected official, so we actually bring a whole different perspective to the Quorum Court,” Lang said. “We were the executive positions.”
Now, they are part of a different branch, “looking at the finances, you oversee the finances. The Quorum Court is the legislative body. We have buildings that need to be maintained.”
Making sure money is used properly is also something that Lang mentioned. Having worked it county buildings before, Lang said she knows firsthand about the leaky ceilings and the cost of maintaining the buildings. She also talked about the importance of working through the budget process for the county and working with the personnel policies.
Speaking of her and Liles, she said “we are coming from a different outlook on it.”
“We have the largest county road infrastructure. With being the county assessor, responsible for assessing all the property in the county and having to travel down all the dirt and gravel roads, I am pretty well aware of what’s out there because that used to be my responsibility,” Lang said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.