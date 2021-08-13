White County set new peaks for active COVID-19 cases this week, based on numbers published by The Daily Citizen.
The Arkansas Department of Health doesn’t keep historical COVID-19 data for individual counties, public information coordinator Danyelle McNeill said. However, daily reports from the department in the newspaper show that the county reached its high for active cases with 857 on Jan. 8. On Wednesday, the county topped that number with 874. It increased again to 880 Thursday and then to 896 Friday.
According to The New York Times, “the test positivity rate in White County is high, suggesting that cases may be undercounted.” It had the daily average of new reported cases at 84 Thursday, “a 63 percent increase from the average two weeks ago,” and this month being the worst in the county for cases.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county held at 118 from April 7 through May 24, but it had increased by 41 through Friday to 149.
The peak in active cases for the county coincides with the state setting new highs four times this week for hospitalizations, with the latest being 1,458 Friday. The state reported with virus hospitalizations increasing by 62 since Thursday, there were 22 intensive care unit beds available, with 515 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state and 296 on ventilators.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last week that Unity Health had been approved for expanding bed space in a couple of weeks to accommodate the hospitalizations and receiving funding for “the health care personnel that will go with those beds that are needed.” However, finding nurses right now isn’t easy due to the growing number of cases in Arkansas and other states, according to Bo Ryall, president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hospital Association in Little Rock
“Because of surges of COVID-19 being seen in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Louisiana, Tennessee and all around us, the competition to acquire and retain ICU nurses has driven the rate up at least 50 percent over the last two weeks for ICU nurses of the hourly rate,” Ryall said. “Besides other hospital competition for our ICU nurses, our hospitals in Arkansas are competing to have to acquire more ICU nurses and then they are also accessing traveler agencies – so there are travel nurses that work anywhere between eight and 13 weeks in one particular location to assist – and the competition has raised the rates for traveler nurses as well that are from out of state.
“The recruiting is going on but there are a finite number of nurses out there, which has driven the rate that hospitals have to pay nurses very high.”
Ryall said because of the more contagious delta variant, “the patients that are coming in are sicker and require more specialized care. so they need to be in an ... intensive care unit and some require ventilators, so that requires all kinds of attention from the nursing team and the physicians. So sicker patients are taking up more of the ICU beds capacity across the state, which leaves fewer beds for other things that are going on.”
“We can’t stop heart attacks and strokes and car wrecks from happening, so those patients require, in some cases, intensive care unit admissions, so the bed capacity is stretched as far as we’ve seen it,” Ryall said.
He said not only did the state pass January’s peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations, but “we have also passed ICU beds that were used in the peak we had in January and also the number of patients that are on ventilators has passed that peak that we had in January, so we’re at a much more emergency situation as far as bed shortages and acuity of the patients that are coming in with COVID.”
He said the January high for COVID-19 patients in ICU had been 443 and the high for virus patients on ventilators had been 252.
In its most recent update Friday, Unity Health reported that it had “32 positive COVID patients in-house,” none of whom had been vaccinated, according to President/Chief Executive Officer Steven Webb. He also said Unity Health has conducted over 1,700 COVID-19 tests in the past week, with 315 positive for a more than 18 percent positivity rate.
The Daily Citizen requested comments from Unity Health on ICU numbers and bed and nursing shortages, but was still waiting on that information at press time.
From what Ryall said he hears from health care workers, they are working as hard as they can to treat all the patients that they can. “They are tired and worn out but they are doing all they can to serve the patients and to provide information to the families on the treatment that the patients are getting.”
