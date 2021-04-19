Masks will be recommended but not required Thursday-Saturday when White County and the city of Searcy hold their spring Keep White County Beautiful Cleanup, according to Holly Pulley, White County Road Department assistant.
Pulley said the the Thursday and Friday hours run from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday the hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dropping off at the cleanup site off Davis Drive will operate like it did last November, with signs up on Davis Drive near the White County Fairgrounds to show where to go and entry being off Old Landing Road.
“We are going to enter in like we did last year in front of the fairgrounds, come out the back side and out the bottom,” Pulley said. ... “There just be some folks out there to assist people who need it.”
This cleanup is for White County residents only, with a driver’s license or utility bill being acceptable proof of residency. Last November, masks and social distancing also were required because of COVID-19, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson rescinded his statewide mask mandate at the end of March.
The county and city will continue to restrict what can be brought to the cleanup, though.
“We are still only taking regular-size tires,” Pulley said. “Sometimes people get that confused and think they can bring tractor trailer tires and things like that. It’s still only regular-sized tires off the rim.”
In addition to the regular-size tires (maximum of 10), other acceptable items will be white goods (appliances), scrap metal, furniture, bagged trash (roadside litter) and all paints in dry form. Items not allowed include concrete/masonry, brush/vegetation, chemicals, batteries, electronics and liquid paints.
Pulley said it is funny that every year residents wind up bringing a lot of the same things to the cleanup site.
“I think it was three of four years ago, it was toilets were the popular thing. I had never see so many come through,” she said. “We always get lots and lots of appliances. The tires are always a big deal. We always take in at least 2,000 tires every cleanup, twice a year.”
Pulley said all of the items that are collected go to Waste Corp of Arkansas Transfer Station on Eastline Road, except the tires which go to Bald Knob.
If residents have questions about the cleanup, they can call the White County Judge’s Office at (501) 279-6200 or the Searcy Sanitation Department at (501) 279-1000.
Anyone dumping after hours is subject to a $1,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.