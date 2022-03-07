The Ahlf Junior High School seventh-grader representing White County at the Arkansas Spelling Bee came up just short of victory Saturday at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock, finishing runner-up after the bee started using words straight from the dictionary instead of on the spellers’ list.
Ellie Huff, 12, was eliminated after she was given oblocutor, which means a disputer or gainsayer, in Round 24. “I missed it by two letters!” Ellie said. “I messed up on the fourth letter and the second to last letter. I spelled it o-b-l--i-c-u-t-e-r.”
Ellie’s dad, James, said oblocutor was previously unknown to him and Ellie. “She had several impressive spellings before that,” he said, as her and 12-year-old Aditi Shashidhara of Benton County were “just going back and forth.”
“There were given words from the very extensive list,” James Huff said. “In Round 22, they went off the list to any word in the unabridged Merriam-Webster Dictionary. That is when they both started to miss some words, get some words here and there and then, ultimately, oblocutor got us.”
After Ellie misspelled her word, Aditi spelled anther and strophic to win and advance to the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee to be held June 1-2 in Washington, D.C. She will be facing 200 regional champions.
Ellie does not get to go the nationals unless Aditi doesn’t go for some reason. However, she said she plans to take another shot at it next year as an eighth-grader, the final year she can compete. “I’m definitely going to try” to win the state bee next year, she said.
Aditi received a first place plaque, a year’s subscription to Britannica Online Premium and Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, a 2022 U.S. Mint proof set and $575 cash. Ellie received a runner-up plaque and $300 cash.
According to bee sponsor the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, “approximately 61,500 students from 393 schools in 56 counties across Arkansas participated in local and county contests that led up to the state spelling bee.”
“Now, I feel more of an accomplishment,” Ellie said, adding that it was fun to be in the same room with the other contestants.
To prepare for the state bee, Ellie said she and her dad used the same drilling technique they used to win the White County Spelling Bee – placing a dot next to a word she got wrong that she then had to get right twice – “but we did it a little more intensely. We looked over the missed words a lot. We also learned a little bit about language of origin patterns, but not a lot.”
James said there were 3,550 words on the list for the bee.
Ellie said that going into the bee “surprisingly, I wasn’t nervous or excited. I was nervous, but not in the way I usually am.”
Some of the words Ellie had to spell, according to her father, were googol, mizuna, leonine, persiflage, gallivat, nocive, pruritus, anechoic, gagaku, teledu, galapago, trochee, uraeus, triskelion and affogato. She misspelled bassarisk, but bounced back with proxemics before missing on oblocutor.
“We were very happy for Aditi,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.