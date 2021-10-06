Last week was a trifecta of flood-plain management awards for White County, including White County Office Emergency of Management Director Tamara Jenkins Bays being named Arkansas Flood Plain Manager of the Year at the Arkansas Flood Plain Management Association’s fall conference in Eureka Springs.
Bays said she was “just very humbled and grateful” when she learned that she had won the award.
“You have to be nominated by your peers, by people in your community, your boss, people that you go out and do outreach programs with,” Bays said. “You have to be nominated for this – it’s not just that they pick somebody.
“There was probably about a page-long thing about ‘this person’ [the winner], and they say him or her so they don’t give it away until your name is announced at the end, and they don’t tell you who nominated you just that this is what was said about you.”
She said the award was “for community service and outreach programs for flood plain and keeping our county ordinance up to date and making sure our compliance issues taken care of. It was just a whole page full of stuff.”
White County is among those in the state that have more issues with flooding problems than others because they have “waterways to go through them and rivers,” Bays said. “Of course, 2019 was a big Arkansas River flood. White County has our White River and our Little Red River and we have a lot of flood plain here in White County.”
Georgetown, one of the towns in the county that has to deal with flooding the most because of its location near the rivers, was nominated by Bays as “a community less than 200 for their community work, acknowledgement for the mayor and their flood plain manager, who is Gail Snyder, for the work that they do to take care of their citizens during the time of flood because you know Georgetown becomes an island when the White and Red River flood down there and they can be behind water for a little over three months during a flood.”
Georgetown was named Arkansas Flood Plain Community of the Year for towns with a population under 200. Its mayor, Ron Snyder, is the husband of Gail Snyder, the White County tax assessor.
“They are a fantastic community that really take care of their own,” Bays said.
Bays said White County also “got an award for our safety program that I do, last week. And the Flood Plain Management Association awarded White County as County of the Year. It’s a huge honor for the [White County] Quorum Court and the Judge [Michael Lincoln] for backing and supporting the flood plain programs.”
Lincoln told The Daily Citizen that “Tamara has only been flood plain manager for just a few years and she has just made great strides in staying abreast to what regulations mean and maintaining our flood plain status.
“... White County got three pretty good awards. Last year, Tamara got the regional flood plain manager of the year and this year, she got the statewide flood plain manager of the year. Anytime White County is recognized by the efforts of either elected officials or what we call department heads, that just reiterates how professional and serious we are about doing our jobs.”
