A grant from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety is allowing the White County Sheriff's Office to replace Tasers that are more than a decade old and "no longer service or sold."
The $100,000 grant for non-lethal public safety equipment (pepper spray, Tasers, rubber bullets, etc.) was awarded to the sheriff's office earlier this month from the state’s Public Safety Equipment Grant Program. The award letter says that the grant program will be conducted "over the 2022 and 2023 calendar year with DPS."
"I speak for all the sheriffs and chiefs across the state that we are extremely thankful to the governor and the Legislature for creating the Public Safety Emergency Equipment grant and funding the grant to the level they did," Sheriff Phillip Miller said. "These funds will make a big impact across the entire state for advancing law enforcement."
Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Seiders said that Miller “has been working closely with White County Judge Michael Lincoln and the justices of the peace since 2018 to modernize the equipment of the sheriff’s office and increase the safety and efficiency of our deputies. Several of those long-term multi-agency buy-in, capital intensive projects are approaching fruition in the coming year or two.
“This particular grant will be used for the replacement of patrol and detention conducted energy weapons (Tasers). The CEWs currently in use are over 10 years old and are no longer serviced or sold and so cannot be replaced as units break. In order for patrol and detention deputies to have a reliable, belt-carried [Taser] that is long-term serviceable, it is necessary to upgrade. It is a bonus that this needed upgrade is coming at greatly reduced cost to the county budget due to this grant.”
