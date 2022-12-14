 A grant from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety is allowing the White County Sheriff's Office to replace Tasers that are more than a decade old and "no longer service or sold."

The $100,000 grant for non-lethal public safety equipment (pepper spray, Tasers, rubber bullets, etc.) was awarded to the sheriff's office earlier this month from the state’s Public Safety Equipment Grant Program. The award letter says that the grant program will be conducted "over the 2022 and 2023 calendar year with DPS."

