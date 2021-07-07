According to Sheriff Phillip Miller, the White County Sheriff’s Office uses both body cameras and dash cameras, which “are tied together, so when we activate the emergency equipment on the car, it automatically starts recording.”
Miller was asked about camera usage by his department after Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley fired Deputy Sgt. Michael Davis last week after he did not have his body camera turned on June 23 when he shot and killed McRae 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a 3 a.m. traffic stop. Staley said his agency does not use dash cams.
Family and friends have protested the shooting, and an investigation is being conducted by the Arkansas State Police.
Staley said Davis was fired because his department has a policy that body cameras have to be activated when interacting with the public. Miller said his department has a similar policy.
“We have a policy that mandates that they have to wear a body camera any time they have a citizen interaction,” Miller said. “I mean, obviously they don’t have to turn it on when they are standing there pumping gas at the gas pump. Any time they take official action in the form of a call for service or a traffic stop or any thing like that, our policy mandates that they do have to have that body camera on.”
Miller said that all of his department’s uniformed officers wear a body cam. “If you take into account all of our patrol, our resources officers, our judicial division, somewhere around 45 [officers].”
When the department first got the system about four years ago, Miller said the initial expenditure for the cameras was around $150,000. “That was for the equipment, installations.”
Concerning whether he would support legislation for body cameras to be on all the time when officers are on duty, Miller said it would be “a battery issue, a storage issue and a privacy issue to some extent.”
“If you mandate that it has to be worn the whole time they are working, what happens if they have to go to the restroom? Because, then if they turn it off, what are they covering up?” Miller said. “I think we need to continue to equip every law enforcement officer with a body camera and have policies in place that they are required to be used. It would be extremely difficult to me, a law mandating they’d be on for the entirety of their shift.”
Miller said every new officer, as part of their initial orientation and field training, receives training on the protocols of using the cameras.
“Part of the training covers the policy on use and wear of body cameras and car cameras,” he said. “The policy that covers how they are supposed to operate them” is part of the training.
He said this is important because what is recorded becomes evidence.
“The system is a pretty robust system so that it automatically downloads it,” Miller said. “There is not any way they can necessarily manipulate it, to delete any files. Only certain people have access to the server where they are stored on.”
Miller said the sheriff’s office use a product called Watch Guard. He said there are several systems out there when it comes to body cams.
“The Legislature moved this last session to establish a grant fund for non-lethal weapons and equipment for law enforcement agencies, sheriff departments and police departments,” Miller said. “This is one of the needs they were specifically trying to meet with this fund, for agencies that don’t have body cameras or car cameras or don’t have adequate body cameras and car cameras.
“I think the Legislature realized that there was a need there. I would dare say we are probably one of the few states where our Legislature has established that, to try and help meet that need.”
From time to time, Miller said the sheriff’s office will have a resident make a complaint about an officer and “having that body camera there to go back to review and determine whether they were inappropriate or not – 99 times out of a 100, if you view that body camera and sit down with the complainant and they review that body camera, it determined that the officer acted appropriately and maybe in times where there is high anxiety to high stress, sometimes people don’t always remember things the way they happened, so it’s just a good tool all the way around.”
