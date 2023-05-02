Two suspicious deaths at a residence just north of the Searcy city limits are being investigated by the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Phillip Miller told The Daily Citizen that a call was received at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday “that some folks had found these people deceased [at 120 Muscadine Lane].”
“We get out there and they were in a little metal shop, just kind of beside the residence,” Miller said Tuesday afternoon. “It was a male and a female that were deceased, so at this time we are still out there processing the scene to determine just exactly what caused their death. It is a suspicious death right now. We are not ruling out homicide.”
Investigators have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham. Their bodies were to be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for full autopsies, according to Miller.
Miller said the deceased lived in a mobile home on the property, beside the shop building. He said there were no other people or animals at the scene.
“There was a vehicle out there that has now been entered as stolen,” he said. “It was a vehicle that they were using that is missing. It is a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate 124-WDH.”
Anyone who has seen the Tahoe is asked to call the White County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 279-6279. However, the sheriff’s office said to not approach the vehicle since the driver is assumed armed and dangerous.
Miller said the deceased were last seen alive a little after 10 o’clock Monday night. “They did not appear to be dead too very long so sometime after 10 o’clock last night until 8 o’clock this morning. Kind of just based on my training, I’m going to say that it would be closer to the morning hours.
Regarding the manner of death, Miller said it has not been determined yet. “We haven’t found any weapon on the scene yet but we will get that” manner of death information from the crime lab.
He said neighbors also were being interviewed. “We’re doing all that, following up. We already had some possible leads come in today so we’re hard at work.”
He said the residence, which has been cordoned off, “sits way back off the road, so the driveway is a tenth of a mile long, and that makes it a little bit more difficult. It makes it harder for neighbors to see or hear anything.”
Miller said his department sees “this type of incident occasionally,” but the area where it happened is “a safe, quiet area.”
“I don’t think the area is in danger in any way,” he said. “It’s just an isolated incident. Definitely some kind of foul play is involved.”
While homicide hasn’t been ruled out, Miller said there is no indication at this point that this was “a suicide situation.”
