White County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a Friday afternoon homicide “up near Velvet Ridge,” according to Sheriff Phillip Miller.
Miller said at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday, the White County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a shooting.
“Deputies responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Honeysuckle Road where they found a white male in the yard who appeared to have been shot,” Miller said. “It was determined that the male victim was deceased and additional information indicated that another person had gone by private car to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound as well.”
Miller told The Daily Citizen that detectives were on the scene Friday afternoon beginning a preliminary investigation. No names of anyone involved have been released yet.
“Further information will be released as it becomes available,” he said.
