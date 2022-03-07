Weeding out “bad cops” will be part of White County Sheriff Phillip Miller’s role as a member of the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
Miller has been appointed to commission by Gov. Asa Hutchinson for a term that will expire Jan 14, 2028. In a March 1 letter to Miller, Hutchinson wrote “I appreciate your willingness to serve the public and I am counting on your wise counsel and advice as you accept this position of responsibility.”
Miller said the commission “sets the standard for all law enforcement in Arkansas as it relates to training, continuing education, minimum requirements for employment and all that sort of stuff.”
According to Miller, when Hutchinson formed his task force on law enforcement a couple of years ago, one of the things that came out of that was “they wanted to increase the commission meetings from four times a year to six times a year primarily for one purpose and that was to hear these decertifications and speed those up to where bad cops in Arkansas get a hearing – much like a jury trial, but in front of the commission – and this speeds those up to say, ‘Hey, we want to weed out the bad apples.’”
“We want to get rid of those folks, decertify those folks, who have no business being in law enforcement,” Miller said.
He said the commission is made up of nine commissioners and the only other sheriff who serves on the commission is Lafayette Woods Jr. from Jefferson County.
“This is a good thing for law enforcement in Arkansas,” Miller said of the commission. “The meetings will take place three times a year at the Arkansas State Police headquarters and three times a year at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden.
“It won’t draw me away from my job as White County sheriff a great deal. I can balance my commission responsibilities with my job as White County sheriff here. but I think as a commissioner it helps me to say, ‘I want to make sure my agency is the highest standard so that we are an example for other agencies around.’”
Miller said he applied for the position because the sheriff from Crawford County had retired and was rolling off the commission and he was approached by the Department of Public Safety secretary to see if he would be interested. He said he went through the application process a few months ago.
“Any time you apply for that, the state does a thorough vetting of it, so that took place in October and November of last year,” Miller said. “We just got to the point where the governor was provided all that information and made that appoint based off of recommendation and the background.”
Miller said his first meeting as a commission member will be Wednesday at state police headquarters in Little Rock.
