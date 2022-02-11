Enough fentanyl "to be fatal to 225,000" people was seized during a traffic stop in White County on Tuesday on U.S. 67/167, according to Sheriff Phillip Miller.
Miller told The Daily Citizen that his office's narcotics interdiction officer who works the interstate and other places "got the single largest load of methamphetamine and fentanyl we've ever gotten in White County." He said it was 5 pounds of fentanyl.
He said his office was "working to identify" the destination of the drugs."It's no doubt it came out of Mexico, we know that. If you do the math, they say a gram of fentanyl is enough to kill 100 people, so you know there 's 28 grams in an ounce ... that's 225,000 people."
In his news release, Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the traffic stop was made at the northbound 47 mile marker between Searcy and Judsonia.
"The vehicle had two occupants," Seiders said, "Javier Rodela and Alejandro Flores. The driver, Javier Rodela of El Paso, Texas, consented to a search of the vehicle. During the search, a substantial quantity of narcotics was found.
"Mr. Rodela and Flores were taken into custody and the vehicle brought to the Sheriff's Office. A thorough inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 62 pounds of methamphetamine, 24,000 pills of an unknown opiate (suspected to be fentanyl) and $4,991 cash. The contraband was hidden in the body work and doors of the vehicle in 1-kilogram packages."
Seiders said that the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force estimates the street value "to be approximately $3,275,000."
Miller said his "hardworking deputies" work daily to "take narcotics off the streets."
"This is an example of that daily persistence leading to an exceptional case," he said. "Our patrol deputies and investigators at the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force are dedicated to combating trafficking within our communities and through our county."
Rodela and Flores were both in the White County Detention Center on Friday afternoon on bonds of $400,000.
