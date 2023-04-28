White County Sheriff Phillip Miller is hoping to have a “working office” in every deputy’s patrol vehicle by the first of July after the Quorum Court approved last week using American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase computers.

Miller said Thursday that part of the new computer system has been ordered already. “The first piece of equipment was the server, so that’s ordered and we’re working with a vendor to quickly get all the rest of it in. My anticipation is that we’ll have that project completed by July the first hopefully on the computers in the car.”

