White County Sheriff Phillip Miller is hoping to have a “working office” in every deputy’s patrol vehicle by the first of July after the Quorum Court approved last week using American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase computers.
Miller said Thursday that part of the new computer system has been ordered already. “The first piece of equipment was the server, so that’s ordered and we’re working with a vendor to quickly get all the rest of it in. My anticipation is that we’ll have that project completed by July the first hopefully on the computers in the car.”
The justices granted Miller’s request that $721,125 in ARPA money be used on the project, which Justice Bobby Burns asked Miller to explain.
“It essentially puts a full working office in each deputy patrol car,” Miller said. “It also adds to the infrastructure of our office as far as technology goes.”
He said technology was one of the areas that was available for using the ARPA funds, and the computer system will allow the deputies to send information to the dispatchers in a timely manner.
“A lot of the information that we would request on the radio, we can do right there in our car and it will make it a lot more efficient,” Miller said, “and I think in the long run, we’ll see the benefits of it, just in less wear and tear on our vehicles, less miles being driven, less fuel being burned, to be able to do even a better job.”
Miller said the sheriff’s office is documenting the project to justify the use of the funds even though if it is under a million dollars, that is not required by the federal government. “We want to make sure we are on good, solid footing,” he said.
Other appropriations approved by the court included $1,675,000, including $1,400,000 in new money from the Law Enforcement Tax Fund for a new camera system for the jail.
Miller said the system, “which is the cameras, control modules, all the stuff that integrates that into the jail to make sure all of our specifications meet what we nee ... will go out to bid shortly.”
He told justices at a committee meeting earlier this month that the “video surveillance equipment that’s in there now is what was installed when we moved into that building” 17 years ago.
The new digital cameras will be hand-tilt zoom cameras and allow the office to hold six months of recordings, he said.
The White County Quorum Court justices of the peace last week approved all appropriations that were sent to them, from the April 4 joint meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Building and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee.
Two other requests were granted concerning the county coroner’s office. The first had to do with personal services, with part-time salaries coming to $69,719.71 and White County Coroner Matt Smith’s base pay being increased from $26,806 to $35,542. White County Clerk Carla Barnett said the coroner increase was $8,736 in new money.
The other request was for $22,500 in new money for a cooler for the coroner’s office.
“We are working to get a design estimate,” Miller said. “He [Smith] supplied his needs and I have tasked Capt. [Clayton] Edwards with working to get that design and that design estimate for the construction so that we can present that to the budget committee in July.”
In addition, the court approved drawing up plans for a new courts facility and a building for the sheriff’s office and the coroner.
An appropriation ordinance also was passed amending Ordinance No. 2022-49 (the annual operating budget for 2023), in regard to the Recorder’s Cost Fund. A computer software maintenance agreement was part of this for $105,000, including $65,000 in new money. The White County Circuit Clerk’s Office requested the software for acquiring digital images.
Although a $200,000 from the non-mandated fund for the Searcy public library project , also passed Burns and Justice David H. Freppon voted no and Justice Shane Sellers abstained.
