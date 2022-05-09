The candidates for White County sheriff made their pitches for votes before early voting started Monday, appearing together at a forum held Thursday by the Searcy Board of Realtors.
Larry Degroat asked questions of the three candidates – incumbent Sheriff Phillip Miller, Sam Jeffrey, director of the Criminal justice Program at Harding University, and Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House.
They were first asked to give their greatest weakness and greatest strength.
To laughter, Jeffrey said his greatest weakness, “I guess, is my wife. She gets me.”
“As far as professionally, you know communication is so key and one of the things I’ve really been working on throughout my life is being clear in what we’re putting out there, and this is in every role, having worked around the globe, worked with different agencies,” Jeffery said. “The ability to communicate between agencies is something that is essential and it is something that I had to grow into, and so that’s certainly been something that I’ve had to work on.”
He said his strengths include being “an innovator.”
“You know, I look at the issues here, so many of the problems that we have in this county are because things are being done the way they always have been done,” Jeffrey said. “There’s not been any change. The law enforcement package that were rolling out with is the same one we rolled out with back in the 1980s. The idea that in 2022 there’s no computers in the car. Those are things that have real-world impact, so having somebody from the outside and come in and look at the same problems with an outside view, I think that’s probably one of the greatest strengths that I bring to this.”
When House addressed the question, he said “I’ve been sitting here this whole time trying to figure out what my greatest weakness is and the only thing I can think of it chocolate milk. I’m passionate about chocolate milk.”
“My greatest strength, I believe, is my faith, my passion, my dedication, my family, and not necessarily all in that order, sitting behind faith,” House said. “I have the ability to motivate, lead, guide and direct people to accomplish the mission at hand, and that’s what I look forward to doing.”
Miller said his greatest weakness and greatest strength “go together.”
“Honestly, one of my weakness is that I am not a confrontational person,” Miller said. “I’m not an in-your-face, confrontational, point-my-finger [person]. That’s just not who I am, but I think one of my strengths that comes from that is I try to work very hard with everyone around. I try to be a team player and a team builder, and I think that’s one of the things that I have accomplished in the last 3 1/2 years as the sheriff and that is building a team, building a core.
“My administrative folks know that they can come in and I do not expect them to be yes men. I do not expect them to only tell me what I want to hear. I expect them to say, ‘Sheriff, we need to shut the door because I’m just going to tell it how it is,’ and I want that from them because that helps ownership in what we have.”
He said when he joined the sheriff’s office as an auxiliary officer in 2001, “we had three people patrolling the streets of White County at a time and if somebody was sick or on vacation or we were transporting out of the county, there was two of us, and I filled in many, many shifts for officers that were taking off.”
“Well, fast-forward 21 years, we have six per shift plus a lieutenant and we’ve gained a multitude of things in that 20 years that help us do our job better and more efficient,” Miller said. “One of the things we’re working ... right now is a new communications system that not only involves the sheriff’s office but our 911 system. It involves all those partners that work within that system as well as computers. We’re in the depths of a program to bring computers into our cars but that’s got to be managed properly. A $700,000 project doesn’t happen just because I say I want it. There’s lots of buy in, there’s lots of stuff.”
Best for job
Starting with House, Degroat asked each candidate why he is the best person for the sheriff’s job.
“I think I am the best person for the job because of my experience in business, working with people the majority of my life, providing service,” House said. “Also, I know it sounds crazy but it’s just the passion and dedication I have to serve the people and providing the service. That’s basically it.”
Miller said he believes his “24 years of law enforcement experience right here in White County ... speaks volumes of what I’ve learned and what I know about White County. I’ve dedicated my whole adult life to serving the citizens in one various form or another, through the fire department, through my work as an EMT [emergency medical technician] and through law enforcement.
“A lot of my strength is drawn from my church, my church family and my family here that I have, my wife, my kids and extended family that extends really throughout White County,” Miller said, “not just blood family but those connections that I have made through that public service the last 24 years.
“It’s kind of funny, when my wife and I got married, she found out that I have about 15 moms across the county because there are several ladies that I respect and that I look up to that I refer to as Mom in a caring manner and they refer to me as their son, and I think that that’s a lot of strength that I have in that.”
Jeffrey said his experience “plays in to why I think I am the best candidate. The idea of being able to have experience going after criminals ... to take the fight to the people who are bringing damage to the county.
“I think both the other candidates are good men – I don’t have a problem with either one of them personally – but I think where we’re at is where they brought us,” Jeffrey said. “The reality is, I mean, I’m all for computers being in the car but Sheriff Miller has been in charge of the budget for nine years now, and so I recognize things can’t happen at the drop of a hat but as chief deputy, sheriff, he’s had he opportunity for nine years to make that a priority.
“Communication has to happen. We’ve got to start reaching out into the communities. As a sheriff’s department, we have to start working with the local municipalities who at this particular point feel abandoned – and I would encourage you, if you know somebody in law enforcement in White County, reach out to them, reach out to them. They don’t have to know me, they don’t have to be affiliated with me at all. Ask them what they think. I think the ability to look at things from a new perspective and then aggressively go after the problems is what make me the best candidate.”
Greatest challenge
Degroat asked the candidates what they felt was the greatest challenge for the White County Sheriff’s Office and how they planned to attack that.
“The greatest challenge for the White County Sheriff’s Office is something that’s shared and challenged by every law enforcement agency in the county, in the state and across the nation, and that’s retention and recruitment of good officers,” Miller said. “You know, that’s just not simply how much money we can pay. We have a situation that’s developed over the last few years, especially with how people see law enforcement, how people respond to law enforcement and when you get that kind of thing coupled with a system that we have with our state penal system that is a catch-and-release program, officers get discouraged, officers get burn out.
“You ask across the county, across the state, how many officers have a second job because of the income, so I think that’s the biggest challenge to law enforcement in White County and in law enforcement across the state, it’s just developing those things we can do to recruit and retain the top quality applicants.”
He referenced a one-time, $5,000 stipend approved by the Arkansas Legislature for law enforcement officers, saying “that came from lots and lots of hours, lot of closed-door meetings to make that happen.”
“I’ve worked with the Quorum Court,” Miller said. “Last year, they provided raises to our detention center staff and our law enforcement officers for White County Sheriff’s Office, and that all goes into it and having a good working relationship with the men and women that you serve alongside of and knowing that you’re going to be there, you’re going to have their back, and I think that’s what my folks know No. 1 about me is anywhere I go, anytime I get a chance to speak, I tell them the same thing: We’ve got the best in the business as far as deputies in White County.”
Jeffrey said he agrees with Miller that “we really do have the best deputies out there. They put their lives on the line day in and day out and they should be applauded. They should be backed up fully, every chance we get, so I completely agree with that but I would point out two other things.
“I think the biggest issue that White County law enforcement has is a leadership crisis,” Jeffrey said. “The reality is there is no communication as we get outside the city, as we get outside Searcy. If you know somebody, just ask them, in law enforcement. The reality is, the police chiefs in the county used to meet regularly; those meetings have ben canceled. The jail was shut down for the large portion of COVID. Now that it’s back open, as of this morning [last Thursday], we have 306 inmates and jail that has about three jailers per shift. Three to 100 is not even a good stat at a junior high much less a jail.
“So those are real issues, but communication has to happen. Last weekend, I was in Georgetown and they can’t communicate. The radios just drop off and they’ve got a radio repeater in place, they’re ready to use it, but there’s no coordination, and the new 911 system, which is state mandated, they’re doing it across the state, is hopefully going to fix that, but we’ve got some real issues but it’s going to take real leadership, not just looking out for the deputies but looking out for White County’s law enforcement.”
Jeffrey said he would like for the sheriff’s office to have a grant writer “not just to help the sheriff’s office. but to help the different municipalities because a rising tide floats all boats. I would want to make sure White County knows, not just the sheriff’s office, but White County law enforcement knows in general that I have their back day in and day out.”
House said although it is not currently an issue, “the greatest challenge with the White County Sheriff’s Office “in the past” has been the White County Detention Center.
“It’s really frustrating to go out and get criminals arrested for domestic batteries, DWIs, criminal and narcotic offenses, and not having anywhere to take them,” House said. “It’s frustrating when the judge puts a 10-day hold on someone and you have to carry them over to the jail and they refuse to hold them. That’s one of the pressing things.
“The other thing is the drug problem in White County is getting out of hand, and they reduced that in Bald Knob by simply proactive policing. I believe that will work countywide. We need to get the jail open, keep it open and fully maintain it and get to taking the fight to the drug folks, folks trying to commit crimes in this county.”
Enough money?
With White County being the second-largest county landwise in Arkansas, Degroat said he has heard that the budget is $8 million for the sheriff’s office and there are more than 100 employees. Degroat asked if that was enough money and employees and if not, how they would go about changing it.
Jeffrey said it’s not enough money. “It’s like asking do our teachers get enough money? No, they don’t, but given the different roles that different people have, you’ve got to learn to work within the budget that you’re given.”
“The relationship between the sheriff’s office and the Quorum Court has to be sacrosanct. The Quorum Court, the judge, the JPs, they have a bigger perspective to look at then just the sheriff’s office, so naturally they’re going to have different priorities and different things that they need to think through, different things that balance out, one issue over another and so maintaining that relationship is essential and at the end of the day, it’s their role to give that budget, right?” Jeffrey said. “So just getting mad at them isn’t going to help anything, so there’s got to be coordination and good communication with the Quorum Court to let them know the priorities that are out there, right? To let them know that our deputies don’t have the things that they need.
“I am going to always ... I mean, school teachers and law enforcement, I’m always going to say that they need a raise, always. I think it’s ridiculous for anybody to act like that’s not the case. They’re doing essential work, so we’ve got to do that.”
However, he said “the different tact I would take, I mentioned it earlier, is grant writing. I have no desire to tax the people of White County anymore than they are, but right now you have federal and private grants that are out there that we’re just not pursuing. Searcy PD [Police Department] in the last two years has gotten $1.3 million in grants. ... That didn’t come from tax money. It’s not from anybody around here. They got resources. They got positions funded. They got equipment funded that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
He said the county has “got to start going after that, and I’ve already talked to a grant writing professional who is absolutely on board to start helping me doing that day one. We do not need a bigger tax burden in White County, right? I’m just like you all, I like my coffee black and my tea in harbor. I don’t do more taxes but we do need to find ways, and there are innovative ways to get that funding.”
Degroat asked Jeffrey about the staffing at the sheriff’s office, and Jeffrey said, “Again, that’s a nuanced question because is the staffing allotment adequate? Yes. but we’re not meeting that. It’s like the jail ... and Sheriff Miller even said that the six deputies are out there. It’s very rarely that the six deputies are out there because you have people calling off, you have people who aren’t able to make it in for one reason or another. At the jail, it’s even more so. So yes, if you fully staffed it, it would be closer to appropriate but at the same time, we haven’t fully staffed it in years.”
House said he feels like the county residents “are already taxed and are already paying for a service that they’re not getting. I think there is plenty of money allowed; I’m not sure there’s the people resources available. Like the sheriff said, good officers are hard to come by. We need more officers and is six is enough? We need seven.
“We also need to be working with municipalities in the county, using their resources. You know, if there is a crime happening a mile out of Bald Knob and I’ve got two officers sitting at the highway department and there’s a guy stabbing people out there and the county is eight minutes away, Bald Knob needs to respond instead of being told to stand down. I don’t think we need more money. I think the pay needs to be increased, but I think the money is available.”
Miller said the sheriff’s office does “operate off about an $8 million budget. That revenue comes in from several different streams, tax dollars, various other forms of revenue that come in, some of which are earmarked, some of which are not.”
“I’ve heard that the jail has been closed for two years and I can tell you that’s absolutely 100 percent not the case,” Miller said. “Our jail has been open every single day. I don’t know about you, maybe you were exempt from the last two years of COVID and all the issues surrounding that. Hopefully, you were but I know that you weren’t and I know that it affected your lives and I know it affected the way you operated. I know it affected the things that you were able to do and the things you weren’t able to do. Much the same with the jail, but the jail was never closed. The jail operated the entire time.”
He said the sheriff’s office uses “our revenue to the best that we can for our citizens of White County.”
“One of the things I did when I took office was to gather with the chiefs and going to kind of like what the fire department uses, and that’s called mutual aid,” Miller said. “We gathered together. We all signed a mutual-aid agreement that gave mutual aid – not with just the county to the city or the city to the county but the county to the city and the city to the city and back and forth across the county – so that when we do have something happening a mile outside the city limits, that mutual aid says yes, you can go, you can help, you have the same authority as a deputy. You have the same responsibility as a law enforcement officer, and we use that regularly. It’s not, ‘Hey, there’s your city limit sign, don’t stop.’”
However, he said he doesn’t think a city’s residents “want me coming and telling you, you don’t need a police chief because I’m just going to take over as the sheriff. I don’t think that’s a good policy. I think there’s a reason why we have city police departments, to meet the needs of the city, and the county sheriff’s office to meet the needs of all the county.”
Miller said 100 employees “is never enough but we do have to look at, not only ‘OK, we have $8 million dollars this year, so lets go hire a whole bunch of people and then if revenue streams fall off next year, Sorry, you, you and you, I got to terminate you because I don’t have the revenue streams to support your salary.’ So we have to look at being fiscally responsible in looking at those reoccurring expenses in our budgets to make sure that a year from now, three years from now, five years from now, we can still meet those expenses, we can still meet that cost and we can still provide that service.”
Jail condition
Degroat moved on to a jail question, asking the candidates what condition the jail is in and how do they plan on making it better.
“Well. I think right now the jail’s in pretty good condition,” House said. “It’s accepting everybody that comes over there as far as my knowledge, but for the last couple of years I guess closed is the wrong terminology. If you will take this guy with felony charges or not, it’s closed if you take them over there and they won’t take them. If a judge signs a contempt of court, 10-day hold and you carry them over there and they say, ‘We’re not holding them,’ that’s closed to me.
“Why we were being turned away then I guess was because of COVID restrictions. We would go over there and they had this list of questions that if you answered you had been around somebody in 10 days with fever, you had to go to the hospital to get jail fit before they would take you or they would just flat deny to hold somebody. He then mentioned that Arkansas statute “that says you will detain in the jail anyone legally arrested within the municipality or the county that you work in as the sheriff.”
House said he thinks “physically,” the jail is in great shape.
Miller said “it’s kind of hard to believe” the jail has been “out there for 16 years. But we’ve maintained it. We’ve updated it. We’ve added to it and in perfect numbers, we can hold 368 people. That’s the right number of male and female inmates. We use a classification system based on behavior, so we put them in groups together or in single cells as behavior classification follows the national thing.
“There has not been a single time in the 16 years that we have been in that jail that the Criminal Detention Review Facility [committee] has found any negative remarks or has written us up for anything, and so that continues all the way up until now,” Miller said. “Just like the statute that Chief House mentioned that mandates that we have a jail. it also gives authority to the sheriff to manage that jail and to manage the inmate population.
“One of the things we made a decision about daily during the pandemic, during daily and weekly phone calls with our attorneys and with the Department of Health and with the governor’s office and with the Department of Corrections was how to quarantine, how to separate and how to manage the inmates in the jail to limit COVID, and how did we do that? We made sure that we took felonies. We made sure that we took violent misdemeanors. We made sure that if somebody came to jail for failure to appear on a seatbelt ticket, we cited them in and we cited them out so that we could maintain our jail and maintain this ever-changing pandemic that we had, and we accomplished that successfully.
Degroat asked if Miller could respond to what House said about criminals being turned away. Miller responded, “We had a COVID screening much like you saw in many places you went to to determine if they had possibly been exposed to COVID, and if they had exposures or symptoms of COVID, we did have to go have a COVID test done so that we could house those inmates appropriately. If it was a misdemeanor, non-violent, we did restrict those from coming into the jail. If it was a violent misdemeanor, a domestic battery, a DWI, a felony, we took those inmates, we separated them.”
He said one other thing he wanted to point out was that “for several months, the state took no prisoners that were state inmates in our facility, so not only do we have to manage local inmates that were coming in, we were stuck with a large state inmate population that we had to manage as well and have room for.”
Jeffrey said he didn’t question the physical status of the jail, “but I do think this is a great point to just point out some differences. So I would ask you ... go talk to the local municipalities about how many class Y felonies they’ve had over the last two years that have been turned down. Go talk to Judsonia, go talk to Bald Knob, go talk to Beebe. I had a police chief look me in the face and said, ‘Jail policies are compromising my officers,’ and I said that is a heavy thing to say, so explain it. And he said, ‘If we arrest them for distributing for meth, they make it back to our county before we do because the jail won’t take them, and they know that, so now they are like ‘What are you going to take me to jail? and it’s a joke.’”
“I get it that the jail’s been open, and that’s a recent development, but the reality is from my perspective, and this is where I think you have an opportunity to see differences between candidates, if I’m sheriff and you commit a crime, you’re running some risks at that point and one of those risks is you may get COVID or something else at the jail,” Jeffrey said. “Now, I am absolutely all for getting people the medical treatment that they need. Everybody needs to be treated as an image of God, with complete respect, so I’m not taking about doing anything harmful to people but I’m not going to compromise the safety of White County citizens.
“I mean, think about this, you’re COVID screening on a meth dealer, if you have been exposed to COVID ,we can’t take you to jail. If you’ve been exposed to COVID, guess what? Not too many meth dealers said they were or every meth dealer had been exposed to COVID. You can’t ask criminals for the truth with the consequences that hinge on it. You’re not going to get the real answer, so I do think this is an opportunity to see the differences between candidates. I recognize that there are risks, but those are risks that the criminal ran when they committed the crime and so we’re going to hold them to it.
Degroat gave Miller a chance to respond to Jeffrey because he said he noticed that Miller was shaking his head.
“We keep daily pod sheets, daily inmates, most of you have it on your phone already, you can look and see,” Miller said. “It’s real simple. If somebody was brought in on a class Y felony, we screened them. If they needed a COVID test, they got a COVID test; that didn’t mean we refused them. That simply did not happen.”
Four years
Degroat then went back to a question he asked earlier that he wanted the candidates to think about it. “If elected to the position, what item do you wish to accomplish in the next four years?”
“So continuing along with the line that we’ve been doing, upgrading technology, that’s a big thing,” Miller said. “The computer systems that we’ve been working on that takes getting network stuff in place, getting software up to where it ought to be, going and seeing these other agencies that have been doing the trial program and making sure.
“One thing that I would like to accomplish as a physical asset for the sheriff’s office – and what were making steps toward – is our own firearms training center, somewhere that we can do our lethal firearms training but somewhere we can also do our non-lethal or less lethal firearms training that we have expanded what capabilities that we have there, and that’s going to take some time, that’s going to take resources, that’s going to take a lot of planning.”
He said the city of Searcy “has always allowed us access to their firearms training center, but it’s time to move on. It’s time that we’re a big enough department that we move on from that to have our own firearms resource training center for White County, and if you want one thing, that’s one thing I hope we accomplish in the next term.”
Jeffrey called the question the easiest one he’d been asked at the forum.
“If I do not create a leadership environment that young leaders can thrive, I fail and I don’t need to run again,” Jeffrey said. “The reality is our deputies are working day in and day out putting their lives on the line. We need to have organic leadership within that group so that four years, eight years from now, whenever, you’ve got multiple solid options for sheriff.
“The reality is and the scenario is as I’m going around the county, I’m hearing repeated stories about the environment within the upper echelon of the sheriff’s office. I’m hearing stories, some of which I can verify and some which I can’t, but a deputy ... the special response team handles the most sensitive and dangerous situations out there in our county that deal with the most fragile of our people and you had a deputy that showed up drunk to a call-out. That’s not OK. That put him, that put his teammates, that put the civilian that he is there to protect and serve in danger, that’s not OK.”
He also mentioned he was called “as a civilian” about “a 13-year-old girl found walking on the side of the road, wouldn’t say who her family was, and I said, ‘You got to call the sheriff’s office. They’re the relevant law enforcement authority.’ And they said, ‘... I went to two deputies at McDonald’s over on Main Street in Searcy and they said, ‘Good luck. You got to find her a house.’ We ended up getting them into the sheriff’s office and the deputies once they were on it, did a great job from everything I know, but those are environmental things that have to change, and if I can’t change those in four years, that’s a failure.”
House said if he’s elected and hasn’t “reduced crime in this county” in four years, “then I have failed. If I have not provided you with the service that you’re paying for, I have failed. For example, if I don’t turn Red River Shores into Red River Oaks, I have failed. If Black Jack Mountain is not one of the safest places in the county, then I have failed, and that’s the only reason I’m running for sheriff is to make this a safer and better community countywide to live and raise our families. And if I don’t get that done in four years, I’ll check out.”
