The three Republican candidates for White County sheriff took part earlier this week in a virtual forum to discuss why they are seeking the position.
The forum was held by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday as part of its “In the Know” series. It was moderated by Jamie Gates, executive vice president for the Conway Chamber of Commerce and the Conway Development Corp.
The sheriff candidates running in the May 24 Republican primary are incumbent Sheriff Phillip Miller, Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House and Sam Jeffrey, director of the Harding University criminal justice program.
Early voting in the primaries and nonpartisan election begins May 9. It will be held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, except May 23, when it can be done from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the White County Cooperative Extension Service building at 2400 Old Landing Road and the Carmichael Community Center at 801 S. Elm St. On the two Saturdays before election day, early voting will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Why are you running and what do you hope to accomplish?
Miller: “I am a lifelong resident of White County. I graduated from Judsonia High School and started my adult life in public service at 18, joining a volunteer fire department in White County, and served there for a number of years.
“At 19, I went to EMT [emergency medical technician] school at Foothills Vo Tech, which is now ASU Searcy, and then at 21, I became a law enforcement officer, actually starting with the city of Bald Knob, attended the Law Enforcement Academy in 2000, where I graduated No. 1 in my class in academics. And then in 2001, I became affiliated with White County Sheriff’s Office and have been there ever since, where I worked my way up through the ranks to become chief deputy for six years, prior to being elected last term to sheriff of White County.
“I’m married to my wonderful wife, Nikki. We’ve been married for 10 years. We’ve got four kids that attend Searcy Public Schools [including] one that will begin in the fall, so very busy with home life and all things kid-related. And we attend Highway Church of Christ. where we have been for a number of years. We enjoy being out there with the folks there as often as possible.
“Part of the things that I have accomplished as sheriff is the writing of several grants that have provided additional money for equipment. The most current grant that I finished this past year was to provide additional funding to continue to have a specialized crimes against women and domestic violence unit as well as our sexual assault unit, which we have added a third detective [to] last year. It’s a horrible thing they have do.”
House: “I’ve lived in Bald Knob for 37 years actually. I have been married to my wonderful wife, Ms. Theresa, for 33 years. We have two beautiful daughters, Logan and Morgan, and one very-special-to-me grandson. He’s my best good friend in the whole wide world.
“I’ve spent the majority of my life managing people. I have a rock-solid work ethic and proven business skills to develop a culture of teamwork and to implement a program that gets the job done. I have throughout my career in business, provided award-winning service for major companies all over the South, the southern United States, including Georgia Pacific International Paper Co. and Exxon Mobile and Chesapeake Energy, just to name a few. Currently, I’m in the law enforcement business and I am passionate about it. I did all that other stuff to make a living, I do this because I feel like it is a calling.
“Some of the things that I have accomplished here as chief of police, one of the most fabulous things I have done is reduce crime significantly. Some others things is I built a BAC [breath alcohol content] room. I have a canine team that is probably second to none. I have one of the only two DREs [drug recognition experts] in the county, I believe I’m right on that. I have gotten every unit in Bald Knob in-car computers, and that’s basically what I got right now. I appreciate being here.”
Jeffrey: “First and foremost, I’m a Christian. I’ve been married to my wife, Emille, for 22 years. She grew up in Bald Knob and Searcy. We got four kids, fourth grade through a senior that reminds me every day she graduates in about a week. We moved here in about 2015. I was a federal agent, a special agent with the CIA for about 10 years prior to that and we moved here largely to get away from that crazy, frenetic pace of living in a big city and just go to a place where we could raise our kids.
“I’ve done counterterrorism, I’ve done counter-trafficking operations up there and moved down here to become the director of the criminal justice program at Harding, which is a role I’m still in. And in that role, I developed a lot of relationships with law enforcement that’s kind of part and parcel of doing that, and as I got to develop those relationships I came to know that things weren’t quite as they seem from a law enforcement perspective, and I’m running because I think change is needed.
“Our deputies need to be supported in a way that are currently not. Our community needs to have confidence that narcotics traffic is being put into check and our criminals need to have some element of fear, that White County isn’t a good place for them to be setting up shop, and so I plan to do that with four mission priorities.
“One, is we got to honor God in how we go about this. That means we treat each other with integrity; we operate with openness, transparency and accountability. It means that we we work and our work is for the Lord and not for men. We got to fight narcotics trafficking. White County has a long history of narcotics trafficking – no chapter in that history is darker than the one we are in right now. We’ve got to go on the offense against that.
“Human trafficking is something that is growing in this state and growing in White County. The FBI came in last week to help do some training just for that reason because they recognize it’s a huge problem, and then the federal government is getting out of hand and the sheriff is the elected law enforcement official in the county who can tell them, ‘This far, no further in my county.’”
What is the most pressing need for the sheriff’s office and how do you recommend it be addressed?
House: “Well, there’s a couple. First, the crime; the crime is on the rise. And two, I believe we need the jail fully opened and fully functioning. We also need to communicate and work with the municipalities across the county.
“Right now, there’s a shortage of officers in all of our departments, I’m pretty sure, and it’s my plan to work with all municipalities and everybody that has a badge, work together to make this a safer county and work on the crime and especially the narcotics problem going on in the county.
“I think we need to be a community and not have division between everybody and we also need, when we arrest someone, if someone needs to go to jail, that’s what it needs to be.
Jeffrey: “You know for me the most pressing need is unity. I would echo a lot of what Larry said. If you look around the county there is not a one-team, one-fight mentality and there’s nobody leading the county towards that. There’s no communication coming out to the municipalities. There’s no coordination throughout the county, and this is something that if you get out and you talk to people outside of Searcy, you hear it repeatedly. Leadership is what’s desperately needed.
“Crime is certainly on the rise, the FBI statistics for White County show that. But we’ve got to step up and we’ve got to lead from the front, it’s showing unity, it is showing that we are going to take the fight to the criminals.”
Miller: “I think one of the needs we have is to continue to modernize, both in how we combat crime and what we use to combat crime. Presently, we’ve got four major technology projects that are under way.
“To address the jail: Our jail is open. As of this morning [Tuesday], we have 299 inmates in that jail. There’s a lot that goes into managing a jail and it’s probably one of the toughest responsibilities that a sheriff has is to ensure that the jail is operated within the laws of the state, within the federal laws, with civil rights, making sure we do our best not to violate civil rights and to continue to be safe in what we’re doing there.
“One of the things that I did once I became sheriff was to institute a mutual-aid agreement between all law enforcement agencies in the county. Not just one, not just two, but every law enforcement agency in the county signed the mutual-aid agreement that gave all of us mutual-aid responsibilities and abilities, so whatever city agency it is, the county, we all have that mutual aid together, and I think that’s important to have that working relationship.
“As far as officers in the county, there’s never enough, whether it be my agency, whether it be another agency. and we’re all working hard together and I’ve spent some time working to try to help address that with our Legislature and our local Quorum Court and our county judge, and we are working to better law enforcement in White County, but I also think that means we need to make law enforcement continually improve the professionalism.”
There have been numerous articles in the paper addressing significant drug and/or human trafficking activities and may include organized cartel-type activity. What are your thoughts specifically on those problems and how will you go about addressing those problems?
Miller: “Well the White County Sheriff’s Office is a partner in the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force. There’s many other components that work together with that. We have two officers that are sworn federal agents that are deputies but are working through the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force. Information sharing is vital, and that is what a lot goes on in there. Just in the past year alone, we’ve had the largest single drug bust in White County, both of methamphetamine and opioid pills, and I think that attributes to how well we’re working within the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force to share information and to help combat that trafficking.
“We announced yesterday [Monday], we made an arrest, charging a young man with a homicide-related offense as it relates to him delivering or supplying fentanyl-laced opioids, and that’s a crisis that is growing every day. In 2020, that became the largest killer, even higher than methamphetamine, which we always had an issue with here. So those are just two things that I think help address that question.”
Jeffrey: “These are priorities that have to be, we have to keep them at the top of the list. The reality is when you’re looking at something like this, specifically drug trafficking and specifically you used the word organized, it’s a business. They’re setting it up where they can make a profit, you got to remember that, and they’re setting it up in White County because this is the place they think they can make the most profit. They didn’t go to Independence County. They didn’t stop at Pulaski County.
“You’ve got to look at it and say we’re not really currently on the way to anywhere, right, so what are we having these massive busts? Why did the U.S. attorney in Little Rock have to step in in 2020 and do Operation Central Sweep and bring in a bunch of federal agents? The reality is, in order to take on these issues, we got to step forward, we got to take care of our own business. We can’t be upset that the federal government is stepping in if we’re not stepping in, and so we’ve got to go after them. We have to be on the offense against that.
“Once [U.S. Highway] 67 turns into I-57, we’re going to be sitting on the fastest smuggling route between Dallas and Chicago, every negative criminal trend that we have is going to escalate. If we don’t take this brief window of time that we have to nip these issues in the bud, it’s going to outstrip our resources.
“Human trafficking is on the rise. We have to send a clear message to traffickers that says White County youth are off-limits, and we can only do that implementing what are national-best practices of offense operations against human traffickers. That’s never been done. The reality of this is these problems are going to get worse if we do not nip them in the bud. If we do not start implementing aggressive, offensive operations against narcotics and human traffickers, it’s going to get out of hand.”
House: “All those are pretty good answers. What I want to do, and that’s one of the reasons I’m running for sheriff, what I’m going to do is what I’ve been doing. What I actually [have] been doing in Bald Knob is, again the only thing I know to target is proactive police, and we go out and patrol the area within our city limits and learn about what’s going on in the community, visiting with the people, learn about if we got a problem area over here, go work on it.
“It’s been kind of quiet this year. Last year, we wrote over 150 felony narcotics cases against people selling dope, moving drugs here in our community, and it’s not completely eradicated yet, but it soared way down because we have been proactively policing it, putting pressure on people that are actually doing that, the drugs and stuff, the drug activity.
“As far as the human trafficking goes, we just had a case of that, attempting, in Bald Knob the other day. We had two males pull up by the school and one of them handed a 14-year-old male a note that I won’t go into because I guess it’s an ongoing case. Essentially, we had them caught and arrested the next day for I don’t know exactly what the charges on them were, harassment, some type of trying to seduce a child. I don’t exactly remember what the charges was, but we got those caught in one day and we done that by being in the community policing, and that is what we are going to continue to do and do that all over White County.”
How do you feel about the current funding available for adequate personnel and equipment that ensures the safety of both officers and citizens and would you anticipate a need to address additional funding on this issue. If so, how?
Jeffrey: “Obviously, White County has 4,000 miles of roads and the reality is, we’re going to use as many officers as we can put out there, so yes, it’s absolute we’re going to push the limits, but the reality is right now there’s vacancies all over the sheriff’s office. I mean, Sheriff Miller had mentioned 299 inmates in the jail, there may be three of four jailers operating that jail tonight, that’s well under the allotted amount of people for those spots and those shifts are running short right now.
“So it’s not just a matter if we need to be getting an additional allotment from the Quorum Court – because that is their purview, not the sheriff’s ... but can we fill the positions that we already have available? And so we’ve got to be aggressive in doing that by bringing in top-quality candidates to do that.
“So you know from a technology and equipment standpoint, we’re basically running right now a 1988 package. There’s no computers in the car. There’s no cellphones. Radios don’t work in large portions of the county. We’re asking our deputies to go out and put their lives on the line and when they drop off the grid, we’re just kind of crossing our fingers and hoping they pop back up.
“That had to happen in 1988, but it’s 2022 and it doesn’t have to keep happening. We’ve got to make getting them the equipment they need a priority. That’s why I spearheaded two different movements to get them body armor that they were lacking, and I just rallied citizens to do that and I’ll continue to do that as sheriff.
“Grant writing is something that is underutilized at the sheriff’s office, so I’m making that a priority. We can sidestep a lot of the budgetary restraints by bringing in a grant writer to hit up the federal government and private industry to get grants to get equipment that our deputies sorely need.”
House: “I think the best way to address the need is to put more officers on the street. I’m pretty sure that the funding is available. I think there’s a surplus of money. I mean, every town pays every month for a service. I’m not sure that we need any more funding necessarily. I do believe that we need more boots on the ground. Like Sam said, we need better communication all over and the radio system is bad. There are places in the county that needs better service not just with technology but with boots on the ground, patrolling. I guess that’s all I have for that answer.”
Miller: “So there’s different streams of revenue that come into the sheriff’s office that are earmarked for specific things. Some are revenue that just in general supports the sheriff’s office. I’ve got a great working relationship with the Quorum Court that oversees the funding for the sheriff’s office. We’ve got over 6,000 street, roads and highway miles in White County and that’s No. 1, above any other county.
“I’ve heard the talk about the vacancies, and that’s true, and when we get together as sheriffs at our sheriff’s conference, the No. 1 thing that we always talks about is vacancies that are open not just in White County but in Arkansas and across the nation, and we are constantly working trying to find ways to help recruit and retain good officers. You know, when you talk about personnel, I went before the Quorum Court a year ago and I was successful in getting three new positions funded.
“What’s something you have to keep up with is, while the funding may be there this year, you have to look long term and make sure that funding is going to be adequate to sustain those positions and not run out in a couple of years and then you are forced to cut back on what you do have so you. So you’ve got to be cautious to make sure you’re working forward with that, but that ends that question. I want to jump back just one second if I can and correct something.
“The Operation Central Sweep that was through the U.S. Attorney’s Office was not the U.S. attorney coming in and taking over. That was a collaborative effort that started with many, many street-level drug interactions and arrests in White County that continued to grow and we continued to work with those state and federal partners, and that’s how Operation Central Sweep came to be and was as successful as it was. Thanks.”
The department’s current budget is approaching $8 million a year, has a staff of over 100. What experience or skills do you have that will allow you to manage an organization of that size?
Jeffrey: “So, as a federal agent I led teams all over the world. We often operated with budgets that exceeded that that we had to manage and there was high accountability for those dollars, so managing that budget, managing those people is going to come fairly straight forward. A hundred staff, we need to increase it, and the reality is you’ve got a solid core of people as far as those deputies go, people who are putting their life on the line day in and day out, and we’ve got to better utilize the resources that we have in order to get them their training and the equipment that they need.
“I’ve got plenty of experience. I’m an instructor with the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute. I taught a lot of law enforcement officers there. I have a lot of experience leading teams all over the world and in the states, and so this is a challenge I look forward to.
“I would also like to go back to Operation Central Sweep. I’m only going off of what the assistant U.S. attorney in Little Rock said that they were who initiated it, and I would also point out that of the 33 arrests that there were an exorbitant amount of warrants out for those 33 people, some of them had already been arrested, but had been turned away at the jail. So that’s my piece.”
Miller: Like I said, having spent the last 21 years at the sheriff’s office, I’ve worked up through the ranks and for six years as the chief deputy, that was one of my main jobs, to develop and implement the budget, to develop and write grants that supported the budget, and I continued that as sheriff.
“One of the things that I point to is you hear about the Criminal Justice Institute, which is part of the University of Arkansas System; for the past three years, I have been invited down and I have actually guest lectured on budgeting in their Sheriff’s Administration and Management School. I was first asked to do that because some of my peers, other sheriffs, saw that I had a good grasp on what it takes to do that.
“Budgeting is always a tough issue. We have to make sure that we use those funds correctly. Every year, I have been involved with our budgeting as sheriff and before, we have had clean audits. The auditors come in and you have to make sure you can comply with state laws on budgeting and make sure that you are spending the tax dollars wisely. We’ve never gone over our budget and we continue to make improvements to it every year to make sure we use it efficiently for the citizens.”
House: “This should be in my wheel house because I have been in business my whole life. I believe the budget here in Bald Knob is well below where I need to be. Last year, I finished perfect on the budget. One of the reasons is I’m down an officer and a couple of dispatchers; you know, I’m not spending that money. It’s very important in business to keep and maintain a budget like they said, especially with the Municipal League checking and doing the audits. You need to be where you need to be.
“I also would like to go back to that big drug bust. Three or four days prior to that, to all those helicopters flying around, I had a guy on Richardson Street that I asked them to take to jail personally. I’m not going to call any names but they said they wouldn’t take him. Then they came back with helicopters and all that stuff and got him in Bald Knob.”
What is the plan to lower incarceration rates and in particular to break the cycle of repeat offenders?
House: “Well, we’re going to have to get them some help. It’s not just about incarcerating people, it’s about trying to get them out of the system also. We’re getting so bogged down in it. We try to work with, here at least, we try to work with these like the church, get some of these guys and put them to work and they get saved and they get jobs that they do and the ministry that’s working with them.
“That is the ultimate goal, not just to quit selling drugs but to get completely away from them, live a normal productive life, be a productive citizen, and there’s two or three of those out there. There’s John 3:16, there’s one here and I’m sure there’s more in the county. If they complete a program, they get their fines reduced and it knocks off a big chunk of their sentence. I think that’s a great and wonderful thing.”
Miller: “We always look for ways to have alternative diversion. One of the ways we have here in White County is to have drug court under Judge [Craig] Hannah. This allows somebody to skip out on jail sentence as long as they comply with all the terms of his drug court.
When we talk about reducing the population in the county jail, I’ve gone down and testified before the Senate legislative committee about the state’s backup. Once an inmate is adjudicated in the circuit court system, they’re held sometimes weeks or months in the local county jail before they’re, we’re able to transfer them to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Everyone of these inmates takes up a bed space that could otherwise be used for local folks that need to be incarcerated, so I have testified before that committee more than once on what we need to do to help with the state backup.
“Tomorrow [Wednesday], I am going to be engaged in conversations in a meeting with what’s happening with violent offenders that are being released on early parole. You know the recidivism rate has to be addressed through a number of means such as these alternative programs, such as drug programming. You know, many, many, many of the inmates in county facilities and state facilities is the result of drugs and we’ve got to try to break that cycle and help them get out of that cycle. Sometimes it’s multi-generational.”
Jeffrey: “You know reducing the recidivism it has to be a priority as well and this is best accomplished through public-private partnerships. We are blessed in this community to have 501(c)(3)’s and different ministries like John 3:16 and John 3:17, ministries that help people get out of this cycle of drug addiction. Drugs are a nexus crime. Anytime you have a drug problem you have an other crimes problem as well as people do criminal acts to fund their drug habit, so we have got to target that.
“And the other thing we have to do is recognize we don’t just work with our partners in the private sector. We’ve also got to go after the easy access that these people have. It is harder to stay sober when someone is constantly parading your addiction in front of you, and so if we’re just going to be nabbing somebody on the side of the road that has a gram and we’re leaving the drug houses be, we can send people into these alternative programs but once they get out, the temptation is going to be right where they left it. We got to go after the dealers. We go to go after the distributors, and if I’m sheriff, that’s what we’ll do.”
Closing statements
House: “Basically, it’s about me, it’s about Sam and about Phillip and to kind of decide which candidate we want to elect in the office. It’s surely about the services getting provided to the citizens of White County. I want to unite all the departments to work together as sheriff. I want to be accessible. I want to go out with and visit with and patrol and help get to know everyone in the county that I can possible get to know, find out what is going on in their neighborhoods and help them with their problems. I want to reduce crime all over White County. I just want to be sheriff. It’s not a job for me. it’s a passion. I think I would do a great job and take the sheriff’s office to the next level. That’s basically all I got.”
Jeffrey: “I want to point out that either Larry or I, you know taking on an incumbent is a difficult thing. Both of us are gainfully employed outside of this but both of us have an avid window of what law enforcement looks like in the county, and that has spurred both of this to pursue this. I take issue with the idea that things are going swimmingly in White County; they just aren’t. Searcy is insulated, but that insulation is wearing thin and the outside world is leaking through.
“We see that the Searcy of today and the White County of today is not the White County and the Searcy and the Beebe of 10 years ago. We can see that things are changing, and running a 1988 package in 2022 is not an acceptable way to meet a changing threat. Sheriff Miller has been in charge of the budget as he said for six years as chief deputy and now sheriff, even longer than that, and these things have not been made a priority. We have got to change that and this election is how that happens. May 9th through 24th, I’d appreciate your vote.”
Miller: “I want to point out a couple of things here at the close. First of all, if you’re looking for information about crimes in our cities and then our county and how they compare to other areas of the state, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety collects all those statistics and they publish them on their website dps.arkansas.gov, and you can go see the yearly statistics for crimes in the county and in the city and you can find out just what is going on in your city, what crimes are being reported in your city.
“Our drug task force is No. 1 in the state; they are second to none. In 2021, they far exceeded any other drug task force in the state in the number and amount of drugs they took off the streets. Finally, four years ago I asked the voters to put their faith and trust in me as the next sheriff. They did that and I’ve kept that in mind every day as I’ve gone to work, and this time I ask for that vote once again and I continue to work for your faith and trust to make the sheriff department what you want and to best serve the citizens of White County and I would ask for your vote in the Republican primary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.