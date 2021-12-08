The average daily population of the White County Detention Center this year has been 236 inmates, according to Sheriff Phillip Miller.
“During the year 2021, even with all the COVID restrictions that have been in place, all the issues that COVID has created for us, we have booked in 2,670 and we’ve booked out 2,577 for a total number of inmates processed 5,247 since January first of this year,” Miller told the White County Quorum Court last month.
“We are fortunate that we have a very good prosecutor [Becky McCoy]. Our office is very fortunate that we can work well together with our prosecutor and her staff. Currently, we are housing nine people who are pre-trial, charged with some kind of homicide offense, and one person who has already been adjudicated ... in other words, they were found guilty or pled guilty to a homicide and they’re being held waiting to go to the state pen.”
He said told The Daily Citizen on Wednesday that the jail population has returned to almost pre-pandemic levels. The jail’s daily average in 2019 was 275, while it averaged 167 in 2020.
“We are still quarantining new incoming inmates, so that holds the numbers down still,” Miller said.
Miller was invited in November to speak to the justices of the peace about his department along with other White County elected officials. He told the court that the sheriff’s office has “53 of the best sworn officers in the state of Arkansas, and I really mean that. I think we have the best group that we’ve had in a long, long time there.”
In addition to the sworn officers, Miller said there are 29 detention officers and eight civilian staff. He said his staff is broken down into an administrative division, patrol division (which he said is obviously one of his office’s largest divisions), detention staff, judicial division, criminal investigation division and drug task force, which is partnered with Searcy, Lonoke County and Prairie County.
Miller said his sworn officers are expected to patrol county roads, investigate accidents and criminal offenses and write citations. Detention officers are supposed to provide for the well-being of the detainees at the jail.
“Some of those jobs include serving meals three times a day,” Miller said, “going to all those housing units serving those meals, coming back and picking those meals up, picking up laundry, handing out new laundry, handing out new toilet paper, handing out soap, handing out the essentials that are necessary.”
Currently, the White County Detention Center is holding inmates for the cities of Bald Knob, Beebe, Judsonia, Kensett, McRae, Pangburn and Searcy, “obviously White County,” Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Department of Correction, Arkansas Community Correction, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Jackson County and Cleburne County. It is also housing state inmates and referred to as 309’s, “who have gone through the training, all of the background that they can do while they’re in the prison system. They are the folks who stay at our facility and do our maintenance, they do our cleaning, they do our grass mowing, that sort of stuff.”
Focusing on the patrol side, Miller said through noon Nov. 16 a total of 42,471 calls for service had been received this year. “These are traffic stops, papers that we have to serve, these are warrants of arrest, these were reports that we’ve taken... you name it, there’s a little bit of everything there.”
He said it is easy to talk about traffic stops. “It’s easy to say we get out and assist drivers with broke-down vehicles. It’s easy to talk about how we’re part-time cowboys because we have to get cows out of the road and horses out of the road and that sort of thing.” But what’s hard to talk about, according to Miller is deputies who have been injured in the past 12 months, “trying to get a person out of a burning vehicle as they were screaming and burned to death.”
He also said it is hard to talk about responding to the Child Safety Center of White County at 2 o’clock in the morning to listen to a small child talk about horrible things that they should never have to know about.
“And yet, our deputies do this day in and day out,” he said. “They answer those calls, they investigate those cases and as of today, we have assigned 1,284 cases, felony cases to be investigated. We get out there and we work and my folks here at our staff meetings and our Monday morning meetings ... my job is to make sure the deputies are doing the job the citizens are paying them for.
“We are moving forward and we are moving up. I always think that we can do better. I always look for ways for us to do better and I always look for your input.”
