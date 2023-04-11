White County Sheriff Phillip Miller wants to use $721,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase computers for police units that “use cellular-based technology” and purchase a new video surveillance system for the law enforcement center for $1.4 million.
“I know that’s a lot of money but I think that this is going to pay off for us in a very tangible way,” Miller said last week at a joint meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee and the White County Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee.
Miller said one of the things about the ARPA money is that it “should be used for technology upgrades.”
“If it is less than a million, ARPA said you don’t have to do anything. You don’t have to write justification. Nothing, just spend it. But we do have to report it,” he said. “We are going to go a step farther. If it’s more than a million then we would have to write justification. I got that already down to write out so we can attach that. So we’re going one step beyond what is required, to make sure that we ensure when they come back and look at our ARPA funds that they don’t say, ‘Oh, you have got to pay that money back. We don’t want that. We want to make sure we’re on solid footing on all of that.”
Miller said the sheriff’s office has been talking about “computers in the cars for quite sometime. This is one of a few projects that I knew if elected I wanted to do, I wanted to work towards, but I wanted to do it right. We wanted to make sure we were getting the best value for our money, that we were getting equipment that would work.”
He said this plan is not just putting a computer in a car, “this is putting an office in the car for the deputies to use 24/7 when they are on duty. It will help us narrow the time down, reduce workflow for the deputies, reduce flow for our dispatch center, reduce miles being driven.”
Instead of having to go back and forth between the office to write reports, Miller said the deputies would be able to sit in someone’s yard if they reported a stolen car and scan information into the computer, email it to dispatch and then dispatch would enter that information into the system and the stolen car information would be in the system before the deputy pulled away from the driveway of the person who called in the stolen car.
For a few months now, Miller said there have been a few “test units” the sheriff’s office has been using. “They use cellular-based technology that is just improving every day. They are more than 90 percent reliable.”
He said these computers also would meet the audit requirement of keeping information safe. The computers in the car, according to Miller, will “do everything. It will do our crashes [reports], citations. The downside to that is once that ticket is written, it transmits it to the court clerk.” Miller said he has a clerk in his office now who has the responsibility of entering all the handwritten tickets and uploading them into the court docket. “This will do it automatically.”
There is a $40 per unit cost for the cellular connectivity and from the Arkansas Crime Information System, there is a one-time $75 fee for the “little intricate connection that says yes,” Miller said.
The committees approved his request being sent to the full Quorum Court next week to seek approval. The Quorum Court is set to meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
Miller also spoke to the justices about replacing the surveillance cameras at the Law Enforcement Center, since it has been 17 years since the jail and center were first “occupied.”
“The video surveillance equipment that’s in there now is what was installed when we moved into that building,” he said, adding that if he had to make a service call, it costs $1,500 and whatever it costs to replace a camera that is down.
Miller said the new digital cameras he is requesting are hand-tilt zoom cameras. If the new $1.4 million system is approved, Miller said it will allow the office to hold six months of recordings. There also is a five-year maintenance warranty on everything that is installed “unless an inmate gets a hold of a camera and tears it up.” The install timeframe is 60 days, Miller said, which shows how extensive it is.
Miller said this expense would come out of the Law Enforcement Tax Fund. The request also was sent to the full Quorum Court for a vote.
Miller mentioned that there are already cameras in all of the cars, body cameras on all of the deputies “and from your generosity last fall, all of our jailers are about to have cameras on them in the jail as well.”
“There’s just no way to go out there and do this job [today] and limit our liability without those cameras.” Miller said eight or nine years ago the Quorum Court funded the first body and car cameras for the sheriff’s office. “We were one of the first agencies in the county that adopted it full scale.”
One more request from Miller along with Coroner Matt Smith concerned discussions that were started last year about where a cooler facility could be put for the coroner.
Miller said he also has a Crime Scene Unit vehicle and a Special Response Team unit that are kind of sitting outside with no place to put them. So Miller said the thought was to kind of build a building for all of those needs “For my part, all that I would need is just the building that would have two bays big enough to get ambulances in with the doors rolled down that can be locked.”
Smith said in addition to what Miller said, he was proposing a two-bay building with an office area that would allow a 10-by-10-foot cooling facility. Miller said constructing a 30-by-70 building would allow the offices to be behind the bays.
Smith said at the moment, there is only one vehicle for the coroner’s office so if two calls come in, one call has to wait.
Justice Bobby Quattlebaum asked if building this would get in the way of future growth on the jail facility land. Miller said this would be built on the western edge and not interfere.
A cost was not presented, but Miller suggested that some quotes on metal buildings could be received and brought to the next budget meeting. It was decided for the full court to also hear this request.
