The guest speaker for Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the White County Memorial Gardens will offer a different perspective on the day than those who lost a family member during a war, according to White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Gentry.
Bill Johnson, who will be introduced by White County Judge Michael Lincoln, lost his father, World War II veteran Dick Johnson, this year, Gentry said.
“I wanted him to give a perspective of how it feels as a family member of a veteran who has served his country because he passed away this year,” Gentry said. “Even though Memorial Day is for veterans who died during the war, this is one time where we also honor our veterans who passed away this last year.”
The ceremony will be held at 604 Eastline Road at 10 a.m., and Gentry will serve as master of ceremonies.
He said the national anthem will be sung by the Riverview High Choir, calling it “the big deal this year.” The choir is under the direction of Drew Warren.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Teddy Pipkin and Amanda Pipkin, the commander of VFW Post 2330 and state VFW auxiliary junior vice president, respectively.
Kevin Burrow, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 vice commander, will give the invocation.
Lincoln also will be doing the presentation of the wreath, and Jack Dunlap and Richard Dickenson from Roller Daniel Funeral Home will give the “in memoriam” portion of the ceremony.
J. Taggart Layrock, a Great Highlands pipe artist, will perform “Amazing Grace” and “Taps.”
White County Veterans Service Officer Lendell Layne will offer the closing prayer.
Gentry said there will be snacks and water at the Searcy service provided by Roller Daniel Funeral Home.
There also will be other Memorial Day services Monday in the county.
One will be held by VFW Post 10007 in Bald Knob at 10 a.m. Monday at Shady Grove Cemetery on Bald Knob Lake Roak. Another will be held at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, 1300 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe.
Beebe Clerk-Treasurer Carol Westergren said all Beebe and White County residents are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.