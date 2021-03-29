After being closed for more than a year because of COVID-19, the county’s senior centers, including the John E. Lightle Center in Searcy, are expected to be reopened in May by the White County Aging Program.
Assistant Program Director Holly Spencer-Arnold said the Searcy center will reopen May 3 with some restrictions.
“Due to the restrictions, we have seating for about 48 people,” Arnold said, adding that senior citizens wanting to come to the center need to call (501) 268-3587. If 48 reservations are not made on a particular day, Arnold said the center will take seniors on a first-come, first-served basis up to the maximum capacity.
Seniors who are not comfortable coming inside the center may receive their meals curbside Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Meals on Wheels program has continued to run during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crafts and bingo are two things the seniors will have to look forward to when the the center in Searcy opens back up, Arnold said. “We won’t be able to do cards or anything like that.”
She said even though the center “will still be able to serve lunch, we won’t have the communal coffee pots and things like that because of the restrictions.”
She said those who attend also “will be asked to wear a mask when they are up and about, moving around, like during the activities and exercise classes and back and forth to the bathroom.”
Arnold said they will not have to wear a mask when they are sitting down to eat.
Pre-pandemic, hot meals “would be prepared in the center for about 75 seniors a day. “Sometimes there would be some left over and sometimes we would run out.”
“All of our in-town routes were hot meals pre-COVID and during COVID, we had to shift everything to frozen,” she said. And while our more rural routes have always been frozen, that didn’t change for them but it changed everything for those in-town routes and our senior centers that participated countywide. We are just looking forward to seeing all of our seniors again.”
Lightle Center Director Kelli Harrington said she has talked to a lot of seniors during the pandemic who usually come to the center on a regular basis.
“They are so happy and excited, beyond words,” that the center will be getting back open on a regular basis, she said. “I am doing exercise with them two days a weeks now because we are allowed to do exercises a couple of days a week. The board approved that and, of course, White River Area on Aging.”
She said the 30-minute programs are held from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Wednesday. “They are actually here for an hour, but we only do 30 minutes of exercise lessons. They are just thrilled to death to be here.”
Harrington said concerning fully reopening, “I will tell you firsthand that they are just super excited because they have been at home and a lot of them are really depressed and anxiety-ridden because we are not open. Of course, when they come in we have to do the 6-feet rule and wear our masks and I have to tell them to spread out if they are too close but they have been super good about it and they are so excited.”
Harrington said every once in a while, especially around the holidays, the Lightle Center will do a special craft project. “We are going to miss our Easter and things like that.”
“They do a lot of adult coloring when they are here, words searches, crossword puzzles, but their biggest thing is bingo, I can tell you that,” she said. “We have the tables measured out six feet apart.”
Harrington said in order to make sure the center doesn’t stop anyone from coming in unnecessarily, she has come up with a number system. “For instance, let’s say Joe comes in and he just wants to do exercises but he doesn’t want to stay for lunch. Well, I’ve got to have a system figured out if he leaves; I don’t have to constantly be doing a head count. So when that person leaves, they turn that number back in to me and it will be laminated.”
Some of the seniors have gotten together and played cards at each other’s houses since the center has been closed, according to Harrington, but “they are very appreciative and thankful that we are going to be opening back up.”
Another thing the seniors love is having dances, Harrington said, but at this point, it is not yet known when they will resume. Referring to the seniors, Harrington said “they are like my second little family.”
