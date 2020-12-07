The results of the three runoffs in White County last Tuesday were certified by the White County Election Commission on Monday afternoon. The officials results are:
Bald Knob City Council
Ward 2, Pos. 2
Ella White 184 (56.79%)
Tammy Pitcher McConnell 140 (43.21%)
Ward 3, Pos. 2
Mary Lou Smith 185 (56.57%)
Alvin Hearyman 142 (43.43%)
Beebe City Council
Ward 3, Pos. 2
Shannon Woods 228 (50.78%)
Wes McAfee 221 (49.22%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.