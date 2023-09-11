A mass notification system for White County is being rolled out that will allow the county to "give direct information to all citizens at the push of a button" in emergency situations, according to White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tyler Mize.
"This is a very popular thing," Mize said. "Most counties had some sort of mass notification system in place. White County had not had anything of the such, so at any time we need to get vital information to our community, we've had to just utilize whatever means necessary, Facebook pages, phone calls, radio stations ... ."
He said White County's system will be through emergency notification service CodeRED, which provides the software that the county gets to brand. "They are the most notably recognized nationwide. It will be something that anybody that subscribes under CodeRED in general will be able to receive our notifications when they enter our county, our geographical area. So when the [April 8, 2024] eclipse comes and we have a lot of out-of-state visitors, we will be able to share information and they will be able to receive those just for entering our geographical area."
Mize said he is encouraging county residents to “text in” to subscribe to the new notification system, which "will be for White County and all of its cities combined.” He said those who want to enroll, which is free of charge, should text WCALERTS to 24639.
Those who need help enrolling can call the OEM at (501) 279-6277 “and we’d be glad to assist them,” he said.
Mize said those who enroll will receive emergency alerts, evacuation orders, severe weather events, law enforcement warnings, emergency road closures, burn ban notifications and "any and all other emergencies."
The service will be available in SMS text, email and voice call alerts, beginning in October.
Mize said that White County is paying for the service, which is "$11,000 a year based on the population size, so we based that kind of off the magic number was like 51 percent of your population, just because, obviously part of that population is not going to be able to sign up. It's going to be children or others persons that it does not apply to.
"We're going to try to reach 40,000 subscribers to it, but it's free to the citizens. That tax dollars in the county takes care of that, so it's just another way to reinvest into our community for the benefit of our citizens."
