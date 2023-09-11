A mass notification system for White County is being rolled out that will allow the county to "give direct information to all citizens at the push of a button" in emergency situations, according to White County Office of Emergency Management Director Tyler Mize.

"This is a very popular thing," Mize said. "Most counties had some sort of mass notification system in place. White County had not had anything of the such, so at any time we need to get vital information to our community, we've had to just utilize whatever means necessary, Facebook pages, phone calls, radio stations ... ."

