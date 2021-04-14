The White County Road Department will be working on two roads, starting with culvert replacement Thursday .
The culvert work will take place on McDoniel Road from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The road will be closed from the intersection of Arkansas Highway 11 to the intersection of Verlon Moody Road.
On Monday, the department will begin replacing a bridge on Nicholson Road. The road will remain closed after the work begins until further notice.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes. For more information, call (501) 279-6200.
