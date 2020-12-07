The assistant program director for the White County Aging Program is warning residents to be aware of a phone scam involving the use of Entergy’s name and a pre-recorded message saying the customer’s service will be disconnected in 30 minutes “due to a pending balance.”
Holly E. Spencer-Arnold said “it happened here [at the John E. Lightle Senior Center on Wednesday]; the scammers actually called the center and the phone number actually shows up Entergy.”
“There are so many spoof apps that you can find on the internet,” she said concerning the phone number used.
Because the call came into a place that serves senior citizens, Spencer-Arnold said a red flag went up that the word should be put out to senior citizens especially that scammers are using this method to try to get money out of people in this false manner.
“I called the [Searcy] mayor’s office because they [the city] are the actual account holder and the mayor’s assistant [Lillie Cook] said that this happened to her too, personally,” Spencer-Arnold said. “They told her she had to go pay whatever amount with a money order at a specific place.”
Spencer-Arnold said when she answered the phone, the voice said that the message was pre-recorded from Entergy calling to let her know the services will be disconnected in 30 minutes due to a pending balance.
“And it went on to say something else, that if you need to speak to a customer service representative, press one,” she said. “So I pressed one and she was like, ‘Thank you for calling; what is your service location?’ and I told her what our address is and she said, ‘Are you the account holder?’ I said, ‘No, ma’am, I’m not, the city of Searcy is,’ and she said, ‘What?’ and I said, ‘No, ma’am, I’m not, the city of Searcy, Ark. is the account holder.’ She said, ‘One moment, let me verify’ and put me on hold with the elevator music. Then, the line opened back up and the call was disconnected.”
When Spencer-Arnold called Entergy to ask if it was aware of the scam, the person on the phone said that it was and had been getting calls about it since Monday.
Spencer-Arnold said this is the second scam the senior center has been hit with in the last couple of months. An earlier one was an email to the center pretending to be Amazon, saying there was fraudulent activity on an account. “They said they needed my bank account information and I said, ‘I’m not giving you that. If you are from Amazon, they already have it.’”
Making everyone of all ages aware of scams is a good thing to do, Spencer-Arnold said. “It takes you off guard.”
Cook, from the mayor’s office, shared her experience with the Entergy phone scammer. She said about four months ago when she was moving to her farm in Bald Knob, she got a call from “Entergy” saying that it is now calling people and telling her she had neglected to pay her Entergy bill at her house in town.
“I said I will get online and pay it right now and they said, ‘Oh no. You are not allowed to do that. You must go to Western Union and you must bring your ID.’ I was actually falling for it until something wasn’t making sense. I had to specifically go to the Western Union in the Dollar General on the corner of Booth [Road[ and what is it [Arkansas Highway] 267. ... I couldn’t go to any other Western Union.”
Flave Carpenter, a spokesman for Entergy in the Searcy area, said this scam has been going on for years.
“They have just got a little bit more sophisticated with their means,” Carpenter said. “We will never call to demand payment. We certainly are not going to tell you that we are going to come out and cut your service off. We don’t do that.”
Carpenter said the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office is aware of the scam. He said the scammers have actually called him and he called back the number and heard a bunch of different options and they would ask for certain information. “It is not how we operate.”
Spencer-Arnold warned others who get hit by this scam not to go to Western Union to pay a “pending balance.” She also wanted to encourage residents to call their family and friends to warn them about this and to also call the attorney general.
Stephanie Sharp, who works in the communications office for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said that Rutledge’s office released a special statement related to scam utility bill calls. Red flags include when high pressure tactics are used, such as telling consumers they must pay immediately over the phone, by money order or bitcoin or their service will be turned off.
“This is absolutely false and a prime indicator of a scam,” Rutledge said in her statement. “I urge consumers to hang up and reach out to the utility company directly, using the number on their last bill or the companies website to determine the status of their bill.”
Rutledge said in addition to contacting the utility company directly and verifying the amount owed, consumers can drop off the payment at the utility office or an “authorized” payment location. She also said another safe option would be to pay online on the utility company’s website with a credit card or call the company directly.
“Consider participating in an automated bank account draft system, if it’s offered,” she said. “Consumers can also mail their payment directly to the company.”
Another thing for consumers to be aware of is scammers asking them to purchase gift cards or prepaid debit cards to pay off the amount owed, according to Rutledge. “The scammer will ask for the code on the purchased card, which gives them complete access to money on the card. In most cases, once the prepaid card money is depleted, it cannot be recovered. Remember utilities will not require you to pay by gift card or prepaid debit card – only scammers do that.”
If anyone has turned over a payment to a scammer, Rutledge said that they should file a complaint with her. She said consumers can get more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues at consumer@arkansas.gov or ArkansasAG.gov.
