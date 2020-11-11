Master Sgt./1st Sgt. James Bacon, the ROTC instructor for Harding University, Arkansas State University-Beebe and Lyon College, called Veterans Day “a day we think of every soldier, airman, seaman, marine and coast guardsman and the sacrifice they were willing to make in the name of your freedom and safety.”
“It’s a day that we remember Maurice Britt from Carlisle, Ark., who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in World War II when he led a handful of his men in repelling a bitter counterattack by approximately 100 Germans against his company’s positions, north of Mignano, Italy,” said Bacon, 37, a 2001 graduate of Rose Bud High School, during a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday in the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office parking lot.
“During the intense firefight, Lt. Britt’s canteen and field glasses were shattered. A bullet pierced his side. His chest, face and hands were covered with grenade wounds. Despite his wounds ... he refused to accept medical attention until ordered to do so by the commander.”
After World War II, Bacon said Britt became Arkansas’ lieutenant governor. “Most importantly, he was an unwavering patriot, a devoted husband, a loving father and a humble giant.”
Britt passed away in the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Little Rock on Nov. 26, 1995.
“He was one of two lieutenant governors in state history to lie in state at the state Capitol rotunda,” Bacon said. “His coffin was open and Britt’s military coat hung on the back of his favorite rocking chair. His medals and a military cap were placed on a nearby table. An Army sergeant stood at the head of the casket throughout the six hours that Britt laid in state.”
Bacon told the attendees that Britt’s story is one of thousands that surround them today.
After Bacon spoke, Lincoln said he met him in the last year or so, going to his office for a visit about the Harding ROTC program.
“I told him [Bacon] that I had a great desire to establish an Army ROTC program in Searcy High School,” Lincoln said. “He immediately jumped on that idea. We prayed about that idea and I could probably talk about 30 minutes about the doors that have opened because of that.”
Lincoln said he was at an eighth-grade football game, watching his two grandsons this year and had called Searcy School District Superintendent Dian Barrett that day a about a couple of things.
“I saw her [Barrett] at an eighth-grade football game and she came up to me and said, ‘Judge, I didn’t get to call you back.’ I said. ‘That’s OK, I wanted to remind you that we want to get together and talk about the ROTC program,’ and she said, ‘Here’s my principal and my vice-principal right here.’ So they called over and we talked.”
Lincoln said the amazing part of that story is that he wasn’t supposed to be at that football game since he was supposed to be at a Searcy City Council meeting that got canceled.
Lincoln asked those in attendance to reach out to Searcy School Board members and the principal and say, “Let’s get this done.”
“This would be a great, great program for what I call the marginal students that may not be involved in athletics or in band or theater or the different activities,” Lincoln said. “I’ve seen the results of the Air Force ROTC program at Beebe, so if you could, help First Sergeant and I with this endeavor.
‘I told him [Bacon] and retired Col. Tucker [from the ROTC program], I said this is how strongly I feel about this, that if together we can accomplish establishing the Army ROTC Unit at Searcy High School, I will consider that my greatest accomplishment as county judge; that’s how strongly I feel about the ROTC programs and the effect that they have on students and the community in preparing future leadership for our community, our state and our country.”
Bacon said getting an Army ROTC program established at Searcy High School would be huge. Funding of it is “a significant challenge,” he said. State funds and corporate sponsors could be some ways to fund the program, he mentioned.
The ROTC program creates “better citizens and patriots,” Bacon said. He also said it could assist in student’s grade point averages.
The ceremony also included posting of the colors by Amanda Pipkin of the Searcy VFW Auxiliary and Teddy Pipkin, the post commander, military music from Harding University student Corbin Henson, the Pledge of Allegiance led by veteran Mickey Gentry, an opening prayer from Ray Bradley, a clerk at the Searcy Veterans Clinic, and remarks from White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Gentry.
It followed an earlier service at the White County Courthouse that drew close to 100 attendees. That service featured the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars laying wreaths. Harding ROTC students raising the flags and Henson performing “Reveille” and the national anthem. Everyone joined in for the Pledge of Allegiance and speakers included Gentry and Lincoln. After the first ceremony, there was a mini-parade of veterans riding motorcycles, led by Searcy police and the White County Sheriff’s Office.
